ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 527.28 million, death toll at 6,703,868

By Lynx Insight Service
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jgv0h_0fwSvQCL00

(Reuters) - More than 527.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,703,868 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 1,006,229 84,201,634 30.8

India 524,636 43,160,832 3.88

Brazil 666,676 31,019,038 31.83

France 148,327 29,158,862 22.15

Germany 139,010 26,319,783 16.77

United Kingdom 177,977 22,238,713 26.78

Russia 804,530 18,335,514 55.69

South Korea 24,197 18,119,415 4.69

Italy 166,697 17,421,410 27.59

Turkey 98,744 15,024,498 12

Spain 106,493 12,360,256 22.76

Vietnam 43,079 10,720,426 4.51

Argentina 128,889 9,230,573 28.97

Japan 30,672 8,877,216 2.42

Netherlands 22,324 8,087,242 12.96

Australia 8,521 7,272,057 3.41

Iran 141,315 7,232,034 17.28

Colombia 139,854 6,103,455 28.17

Indonesia 156,594 6,055,341 5.85

Poland 116,326 6,007,840 30.63

Mexico 324,925 5,775,660 25.75

Ukraine 108,538 5,011,433 24.32

Malaysia 35,676 4,506,510 11.32

Thailand 30,047 4,455,020 4.33

Austria 18,658 4,255,871 21.11

Belgium 31,754 4,152,558 27.77

Israel 10,852 4,138,523 12.22

South Africa 101,190 3,957,777 17.51

Czech Republic 40,288 3,920,299 37.9

Portugal 22,305 3,897,945 21.69

Canada 40,995 3,866,544 11.06

Chile 46,427 3,702,941 24.79

Philippines 60,455 3,690,707 5.67

Switzerland 13,231 3,642,606 15.54

Peru 213,195 3,580,960 65.35

Greece 29,857 3,457,256 27.82

Denmark 6,363 3,136,896 10.98

Romania 65,685 2,909,495 33.74

Sweden 18,977 2,507,948 18.65

Iraq 25,219 2,328,154 6.56

Taiwan 2,377 2,121,231 1.01

Serbia 16,081 2,017,454 23.03

Bangladesh 29,131 1,953,507 1.81

Hungary 46,547 1,919,840 47.62

Slovakia 20,100 1,789,752 36.9

Jordan 14,066 1,696,937 14.13

Georgia 16,811 1,655,221 45.11

Ireland 7,381 1,565,970 15.16

Pakistan 30,379 1,530,453 1.43

Norway 3,141 1,433,260 5.91

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

May 27 (Reuters) - China's capital is offering elderly residents state-backed insurance for "medical accidents" linked to COVID-19 shots to ease vaccination hesitancy among those most vulnerable, as Beijing ramps up inoculations during its worst outbreak. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to strike the West: ‘Horsemen of the apocalypse are coming’

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisors warned that the Kremlin will target western “decision-making centers” if Ukraine uses U.S.-supplied rockets to strike Russia, adding a chilling warning that the “horsemen of the apocalypse” are already on their way. “If, God forbid, these weapons...
POLITICS
Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan#Factbox#Eikon
Reuters

Russia says Germany is risking European security by 'remilitarizing'

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia on Friday accused Germany of throwing European security into imbalance by "remilitarizing", as Berlin moves to boost its military spending in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In comments published in German newspapers this week, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would soon have the largest...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
Country
Portugal
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Argentina
Country
Chile
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
South Africa
Country
Vietnam
Country
Netherlands
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Russian billionaire's wife contests EU sanctions

June 4 (Reuters) - A European Union decision to extend sanctions against Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko to his wife is "irrational" because she has never held Russian citizenship or resided in Russia, a representative for the couple said on Saturday. Aleksandra Melnichenko, who was born in Belgrade and holds Serbian...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine says Russia trying to move war into 'protracted phase'

KYIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine's defence minister on Friday said he believed the Kremlin was trying to move the war into a "protracted phase" by building layered defences in occupied regions in the south of the country. "The Kremlin is trying to move the war into a protracted phase,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

At least 50 killed in massacre at Catholic church in southwest Nigeria

LAGOS (Reuters) -Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami,...
RELIGION
Reuters

Russia says it will continue 'operation' in Ukraine until all goals are achieved

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia will continue its military operation in Ukraine until all its goals have been achieved, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. "One of the main goals of the operation is to protect people in the DNR and LNR. Measures have been taken to ensure their protection and certain results have been achieved", Peskov said, referring to the two breakaway regions of Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

466K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy