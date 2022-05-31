FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 527.28 million, death toll at 6,703,868

(Reuters) - More than 527.28 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 6,703,868 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

Eikon users can click here for a case tracker.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED DEATHS PER

TERRITORIES CASES 10,000

INHABITANTS

United States 1,006,229 84,201,634 30.8

India 524,636 43,160,832 3.88

Brazil 666,676 31,019,038 31.83

France 148,327 29,158,862 22.15

Germany 139,010 26,319,783 16.77

United Kingdom 177,977 22,238,713 26.78

Russia 804,530 18,335,514 55.69

South Korea 24,197 18,119,415 4.69

Italy 166,697 17,421,410 27.59

Turkey 98,744 15,024,498 12

Spain 106,493 12,360,256 22.76

Vietnam 43,079 10,720,426 4.51

Argentina 128,889 9,230,573 28.97

Japan 30,672 8,877,216 2.42

Netherlands 22,324 8,087,242 12.96

Australia 8,521 7,272,057 3.41

Iran 141,315 7,232,034 17.28

Colombia 139,854 6,103,455 28.17

Indonesia 156,594 6,055,341 5.85

Poland 116,326 6,007,840 30.63

Mexico 324,925 5,775,660 25.75

Ukraine 108,538 5,011,433 24.32

Malaysia 35,676 4,506,510 11.32

Thailand 30,047 4,455,020 4.33

Austria 18,658 4,255,871 21.11

Belgium 31,754 4,152,558 27.77

Israel 10,852 4,138,523 12.22

South Africa 101,190 3,957,777 17.51

Czech Republic 40,288 3,920,299 37.9

Portugal 22,305 3,897,945 21.69

Canada 40,995 3,866,544 11.06

Chile 46,427 3,702,941 24.79

Philippines 60,455 3,690,707 5.67

Switzerland 13,231 3,642,606 15.54

Peru 213,195 3,580,960 65.35

Greece 29,857 3,457,256 27.82

Denmark 6,363 3,136,896 10.98

Romania 65,685 2,909,495 33.74

Sweden 18,977 2,507,948 18.65

Iraq 25,219 2,328,154 6.56

Taiwan 2,377 2,121,231 1.01

Serbia 16,081 2,017,454 23.03

Bangladesh 29,131 1,953,507 1.81

Hungary 46,547 1,919,840 47.62

Slovakia 20,100 1,789,752 36.9

Jordan 14,066 1,696,937 14.13

Georgia 16,811 1,655,221 45.11

Ireland 7,381 1,565,970 15.16

Pakistan 30,379 1,530,453 1.43

Norway 3,141 1,433,260 5.91

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.