Baton Rouge, La. – LSU’s Michaela Rose has been named the 2022 SEC Women’s Outdoor Freshman Runner of the Year, the conference office announced on Wednesday afternoon. Rose has competed for LSU 16 different times this outdoor season and has shown continued promise for what is to come. The talented freshman from Suffolk, Virginia, will represent LSU as a member of its 4×400 meter relay squad at the NCAA Outdoor Championships next week.

SUFFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO