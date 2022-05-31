Elements Music & Arts Festival x STS9

MILFORD, PA: Easels will soon pop up around Milford with paintings in progress of the town’s parks, gardens, buildings and streetscapes for the fifth annual Plein Air Milford. Artists will paint at some of the same old buildings, though many are owned by new people. “Our reception has always...
People love entertainment, but not everyone loves having to spend money. Luckily Pocono Arts Council and the Stroudsburg Borough are hosting Concerts In Courthouse Square every Thursday evening this summer and entry is free.
Honesdale PA- For its 160th anniversary, the Wayne County Fair returns, running from Friday August 5 through Saturday August 13. Billed as the “most fun you’ll have all year”, the nine-day fair fills each day with shows, rides, games, food and farm, including some new attractions this year.
Two of Wind Creek Bethlehem’s signature restaurants by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse have changed their names and rebranded their menus. Emeril’s Chop House and Burgers and More by Emeril now will be known as “Chop House at Wind Creek” and “Urban Table,” respectively. “The...
The West End Volunteer Firemen’s Festival returns to the fairgrounds in Gilbert this Thursday through Saturday. “We want people to come out and have fun listening to the bands. This is the first big event for our four departments in a while,” said Jeff Weiss, president of West End Fire Company. “This is our second festival.”
Though this week’s “Boutique at the Rink” is about to become a happy memory, in 2022 the sprawling sale of secondhand clothes, antiques, household items and more became an in-person event for the first time in two years. The Earl E. Schaffer Bethlehem Municipal Ice Rink hosts...
A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
The home's present owner is a renowned and published designer who has invested time, creativity, and funds into making the dwelling a cute haven. The upscale but comfortable aesthetic is obvious at the very entry point of the house, the living room. The kitchen, with its array of
A state program to expand senior access to fresh fruits and vegetables is back this summer, and the Lebanon County Area Agency on Aging will again be helping to distribute the funds. The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides seniors with four $6 checks between June 1 and Sept. 30...
Lehigh Valley Zoo lost a precious friend and longtime resident of the facility earlier this week. The zoo announced that Leena, a 27-year old Dromedary Camel was euthanized on Saturday when it became clear that her quality of life and welfare had deteriorated beyond a point where treatment for her arthritis was beneficial.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Members of Leadership Lackawanna Core Program Class of 2022, in collaboration with the United Way, spent months working to bring Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Program to Lackawanna County. The international foundation has been a huge success worldwide. Donna Kane is one of the project participants and...
Looking for something fun that the whole family can get in on this weekend? Look no further as this Saturday, the Pocono Township, in partnership with Pocono Township Volunteer Fire Department, will host its first-ever Touch-A-Truck event.
DALLAS (AP) — A man broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and caused more than $5 million in damage, including smashing three ancient Greek artifacts before he was arrested, police said. Brian Hernandez, 21, is charged with criminal mischief of more than or equal to $300,000, which is...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Tuesday's Talkback 16, we have an array of comments on everything from the national anthem, and there being no such thing as weather anymore because Scott canceled it.
SCRANTON, Pa. — Oswald takes the term 'lap cat' to a whole new level. Never mind the camera, if there is a lap to sit on, he will find a way. Oswald is an adult, probably about 5-years-old. When he was brought in through the Trap, Neuter, and Release program at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, rescue workers decided not to release him.
One shopper at a Lackawanna County convenient store is the winner of the huge lottery jackpot. Lottery officials say a 20 dollar "Top Dollar" ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale and it is worth more than 1.9 million dollars. The winner is the largest Fast Play progressive top prize awarded. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.
