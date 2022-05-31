ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Pond, PA

Elements Music & Arts Festival x STS9

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWin a 2-person VIP camping bundle plus $150 STS9...

pikecountycourier.com

Painting soon to begin for Plein Air Milford

MILFORD, PA: Easels will soon pop up around Milford with paintings in progress of the town’s parks, gardens, buildings and streetscapes for the fifth annual Plein Air Milford. Artists will paint at some of the same old buildings, though many are owned by new people. “Our reception has always...
City
Long Pond, PA
Times News

Local firefighters host second festival in West End

The West End Volunteer Firemen’s Festival returns to the fairgrounds in Gilbert this Thursday through Saturday. “We want people to come out and have fun listening to the bands. This is the first big event for our four departments in a while,” said Jeff Weiss, president of West End Fire Company. “This is our second festival.”
GILBERT, PA
365traveler.com

14 FUN THINGS TO DO IN SCRANTON PA YOU CAN’T MISS

A gateway to Northeastern Pennsylvania, Scranton goes above and beyond its famed TV reputation, offering visitors access to historic sites, cultural centers and plenty of local charm. The town’s tourist attractions venture off the beaten path, highlighting the industrial era, railroad lore and the region’s identity as a coal mining...
SCRANTON, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Joking around

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — In Tuesday's Talkback 16, we have an array of comments on everything from the national anthem, and there being no such thing as weather anymore because Scott canceled it. Oh, and one caller just wants to make us smile and groom ourselves. But first, there's...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Oswald

SCRANTON, Pa. — Oswald takes the term 'lap cat' to a whole new level. Never mind the camera, if there is a lap to sit on, he will find a way. Oswald is an adult, probably about 5-years-old. When he was brought in through the Trap, Neuter, and Release program at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, rescue workers decided not to release him.
SCRANTON, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Two big winners from separate Pa. lottery games

One shopper at a Lackawanna County convenient store is the winner of the huge lottery jackpot. Lottery officials say a 20 dollar "Top Dollar" ticket was sold at the Convenient Food Mart in Carbondale and it is worth more than 1.9 million dollars. The winner is the largest Fast Play progressive top prize awarded. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties. "On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Who Is Kathy Levine, the Returning Host of QVC?

Kathy Levine was one of the OG queens of QVC. Her witty ad-libs, charming personality, charismatic style, entrepreneurial skills, and friendships with personalities like Joan Rivers, helped her rise to home shopping stardom throughout the 1980s until 2000. QVC loyalists had not forgotten this queen. So, it’s no wonder they were ecstatic about her return as a guest host on QVC in 2022. Newer fans want to know all about this spectacular host. We reveal more about her path to QVC and back in this Kathy Levine wiki.
ALLENTOWN, PA

