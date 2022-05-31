Elements Music & Arts Festival x STS9

SCRANTON, Pa. — Oswald takes the term 'lap cat' to a whole new level. Never mind the camera, if there is a lap to sit on, he will find a way. Oswald is an adult, probably about 5-years-old. When he was brought in through the Trap, Neuter, and Release program at St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo, rescue workers decided not to release him.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO