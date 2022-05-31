ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

Numerology June 2022: Monthly forecast

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDk5B_0fwSKj3L00

NUMEROLOGY is believed to be the mystical connection between numbers and life events.

For June 2022, it is said to be a Universal Month in numerology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGPrP_0fwSKj3L00
June 2022 has a Universal Month number of three and will bring fun Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is the June 2022 monthly forecast in numerology?

June 2022 is a Three Universal Month in numerology and has two important numbers: 12 and 3, Numerology.com reports.

For example, if you add up the digits for June plus the digits for the year (6 + 2 + 0 + 2 + 2) you get the number 12.

When one adds up 1 + 2 they get the number 3, resulting in the Universal Month number.

The number 3 is connected with creativity and social activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LYly_0fwSKj3L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MkBfE_0fwSKj3L00

June could be a busy month due to this belief in numerology.

The outlet reports that May was a month for self-reflection, and now June will be the time for fun.

Communication is also important for June. Some important conversations might need to be had with those close to you.

The number 3 is also seen as the "number of the child" bringing child-like fun to the month.

How is 2022 significant in numerology?

Every year has its own Universal Year Number.

That number can be found by adding together the digits of the year.

For example, when you look at the year 2022, you would add 2 + 0 + 2 + 2, giving you the number six.

The number 6 brings the following themes to the forefront: balance, home, health, karma, love, success, and service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PO81Y_0fwSKj3L00
Numerology is the belief that numbers and life events have a mystical connection to each other Credit: Getty Images - Getty

These themes can be applied to one's life and connected to how they appear in their karma.

What is numerology?

Oxford Languages defines numerology as "the branch of knowledge that deals with the occult significance of numbers."

Some may also call the numbers associated with numerology "angel numbers."

Angel numbers are often considered any sequence of numbers that are sometimes repeated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l8H5q_0fwSKj3L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zqX16_0fwSKj3L00

Some angel numbers include 1221, 3524, 4224, and 555.

Angel numbers are also known to have more than a single meaning often.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug 22

This Gemini Season is particularly intense for you, Leo, as it calls forth both a fiery, hungry spirit and a more serious, dedicated energy, aware of life’s hardships and limitations. These impulses herald a summer of growth and maturation, which would be great to get a good jump on. Just don’t let this process make you too heavyhearted or self-involved! Your friends, community, and experience of the broader social world at large can help soften and clarify this strong, fiery self that’s metamorphosing. You might rely upon this bigger, human perspective to help you progress smoothly and gracefully. Although it might require some extra humility, taking yourself less seriously can be a superpower. A lighthearted approach can be extraordinarily efficient and effective. It might be paradoxical, but consider that relying on a bigger, greater power than your own is your path to individual fullness.
ASTRONOMY
StyleCaster

Leo, Your June Horoscope Is Brimming With “Main-Character” Energy

Click here to read the full article. Put your best foot forward, Leo. Your Leo June 2022 horoscope is here and it says you’re on the verge of a major breakthrough in your career! In fact, you might already be noticing that things are becoming easier to control, because on June 3, Mercury retrograde will come to an end. As Mercury turns the train around in your 10th house of ambition, you’re reconnecting with what motivates you and setting your sights much higher than before. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your 10th house of public image on June 11,...
LIFESTYLE
Coach_TrinaG

Heart Broken

Dealing with a failed relationship is hard but it will pass. No respect, no love, no interest in the bull shit. Tired of the games and lack of communication, tired of the pretending and bitterness. I want to be left alone, just as alone as I feel right now.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Numerology Com#Universal Year Number
psychologytoday.com

Learning to Do Less for Your Kids

For decades, parents have been implored, by various “experts” to do more for their kids. Parents are urged to speak regularly to their children (at least 21,000 words per day to preschoolers, even apparently if there is nothing useful to say), play regularly with them, drive them to places they need or want to go, serve as their alarm clock and calendar, choose extracurricular activities for them, watch them essentially all the time to be sure they aren’t harmed physically or psychologically, make sure they do their schoolwork, and on and on. No wonder so many think of parenting as a chore.
POPSUGAR

How Your North Node Determines Your Fate in Astrology

While your birth chart can give you insight into your traits and motivations, and your house placements can reveal your communication style, there's so much more working together to form your astrological profile. One of these components is known as a North Node, and it can unveil your destiny. Unlike the planets in your birth chart that represent your quirks or habits, your North Node is a point in your chart that indicates your life's purpose.
LIFESTYLE
hackernoon.com

Parasocial Relationships: A Pervasive Risk

Parasocial relationships are defined by a lopsided perception of connection: one side feels highly connected, while the other might not be aware of the relationship at all. The core principle of a parasocial relationship is that it is created through the belief that when you know a lot about someone else, they’re also prone to know a little about you. This misguided belief is a consequence of the proliferation of mass media. We form bonds with others even in their physical absence if we perceive ourselves to be recognized by them in other ways.
Medical News Today

Childhood antisocial behavior: Causes and examples

Misbehavior is common among children. However, repeated and persistent defiance, displays of aggression, hostility, and destructive tendencies may be signs of childhood antisocial behavior. Many people exhibit antisocial behavior at some point in their life. Children show positive and negative social behaviors as they develop and mature. In some people,...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
creators.com

Moon Hosts Reality Show

The moon in the sign of domesticity angles to highlight the hoarding tendencies of Jupiter, then the confrontational and destructive side of Mars, recalling a reality television show cleverly edited to create a story where there may or may not have been one in the first place. You don't know the truth unless you know the context of things.
ASTRONOMY
psychologytoday.com

From Ecstatic to Eclipse: When Love Goes Dark

Cheating, particularly early on in a relationship, is an indication of poor boundary management and signals a lack of self-control. Emotionally unavailable people often leave their partners to fend for themselves in times of distress. When love turns ugly, it can lead to complex responses. If you were warned that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TMZ.com

Kevin Samuels' Family Won't Accept Money Raised Through GoFundMe

Kevin Samuels' family says an imposter is behind a GoFundMe created to raise money for his funeral expenses, and even though they were offered the cash ... they won't accept the money. Social media was buzzing after the fundraising page popped up, many calling Kevin's family hypocrites for seeking financial...
CHARITIES
psychologytoday.com

Self-Compassion: A Therapy Technique for Negative Thoughts

Self-compassion entails being kind, gentle, and understanding toward ourselves when we suffer, are imperfect, or feel inadequate. Self-compassionate people are kind to themselves when confronted with all these painful experiences instead of being critical or unsympathetic. Self-compassion involves recognizing that suffering, pain, weakness, and imperfection are all part of the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Use "Always Rules" to Reduce Daily Stress

A heuristic is a rule that produces a good outcome most of the time. Heuristic rules become automatic behaviors that don't require much effort. Useful heuristics can help you reduce self-sabotage. To help with your self-regulation, parenting, work, or relationships, look for how simple, specific rules could work. First, let...
MENTAL HEALTH
Elite Daily

Believe It Or Not, Saturn Retrograde Is Something To Look Forward To

A retrograde isn’t always a bad thing. Saturn retrograde 2022 will help you regroup. Saturn is the planet of discipline and karma. In 2022, Saturn in Aquarius will retrograde from June 4 to Oct. 23. Saturn is no picnic, but when it retrogrades, it cuts you some slack and helps you rethink your priorities. Here's how each zodiac sign can take advantage of it:
ASTRONOMY
Jennifer Bonn

"Opinion" The power of patience

Most of us hate to wait. My husband will take a different route if he sees a long line at his next turn even though the line will only take a minute. We are impatient and we want things to happen immediately instead of having to work for them or develop knowledge to use something. The fact is though that the journey and what it took to get there are often the most important parts of the process. When we work hard for something we can appreciate it more and when we have to gather knowledge to be proficient at something we learn so much more than we thought we would. Patience leaves us with more.
MedicineNet.com

How Do Negative Emotions Affect Physical Health?

What are the effects of emotions on physical health? Negative emotions may seem short-lived, but poor mental health can wreak havoc on your physical health. Stress, for example, can cause bodily symptoms such as anxiety and chest pain, and it can even be a trigger for substance abuse. Other negative...
Next Avenue

It's Never Too Late to Heal the Pain of the Past

A psychiatrist recounts how former patients have proven that long-standing emotional wounds can be repaired. Two weeks after I opened my psychiatry practice in New York City, a gentleman in his early 90s came to see me for the first time and immediately began talking about something that happened to him when he was six years old. I was amazed that he was so instantly laser focused on an incident that occurred more than eight decades ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy