Klamath Falls, OR

Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart receives conference award

By Staff reports
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon Tech’s Greg Stewart was named the Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Coach of Character, announced Tuesday by the conference office. Coaches who represent the core values of the NAIA — respect, responsibility, integrity, sportsmanship and servant leadership — were nominated and voted on by the CCC’s athletic...

www.heraldandnews.com

Herald and News

Graduation Sensation kicks off commencement season for Klamath Basin

Imagine making $30,000 in just 30 minutes. The Graduation Sensation is a similar experience, except that is the amount of money and time given to the graduating high schools seniors of the Klamath Basin. Seniors of all high schools in Klamath County walked down main street Thursday afternoon to get...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Reddell, Clarence George

Clarence George Reddell passed away May 26, 2022 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was born December 23, 1939 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Clarence Bertram Reddell and Vera Lulu Sasser. Clarence was a rancher and realtor in the Klamath Basin. He leaves behind wife Marilyn "Jerrie" Reddell. A service in his honor will take place on July 30, 2022, at a location to be determined.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Wright, Linda Ellen

Linda Ellen Wright passed away May 26, 2022, at her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1943, in Portland, Oregon. She married Derrald Wise in 1960, with whom she had three children. After their divorce, she married second husband Jim Reed; then third husband Stan Sleeper, and finally, Blaine Wright, who passed away in 1986. She later reunited with her first husband, Derrald Wise, and they remained together for 22 years, until her passing. Linda lived in Klamath Falls during most of her life, where she was a bartender at the American Legion for many years. She also was a support group leader for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County. Linda's interests included camping, hunting and fishing, NASCAR races and bingo. She also enjoyed road trips to Reno, but mostly she loved spending quality time with family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Linda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Benham and husband Kevin of New River, Arizona; by sons Timothy Wise and David Wise, both of Klamath Falls, Oregon; by long-time companion and caregiver, Derrald Wise; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Scapple, James W.

James Wilson Scapple passed peacefully in Coupevillle, on Whidbey Island, Washington on May 28, 2022. Jim was born to Francis and Virginia Scapple on August 31, 1943 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Jim's youth in Klamath Falls, Oregon, was full of sports, hunting, fishing, and living on a large cattle ranch as a teenager. Jim graduated from Klamath Falls High School in 1961. Following three years at Southern Oregon College, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his 11 years in the Military, he became an officer and a helicopter pilot. He served two tours in Viet Nam for which he was awarded for Valor. Once back in civilian life, Jim partnered with his brother-in-law, Chet Klock in owning a commercial construction firm in Portland, Oregon. Jim's career also included time as an Accountant for Harder Mechanical Contractors in Vancouver, Washington. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Virginia Scapple, his sister and brother-in-law, Chet and Dixie Klock and his first wife, Karen Scapple. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Scapple, son Michael Scapple, and daughter Reiko Haupt. Stepsons include Douglas George and Michael George. Grandchildren include Mari, Reid, Estelle, Avery and Caitlin. Jim lived each day with a sense of excitement. He loved to tell stories and his stories brought smiles. Whether it was spending time with friends, celebrating events, finding a new fishing or crabbing spot, or keeping up with college football teams, he made it fun. He was generous, he cared for his friends and loved ones and we will miss him dearly. Private services will be held at a later date.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon agencies gearing up with added resources as fire season begins

Southern Oregon — Fire season in Southern Oregon officially begins on Wednesday, and fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are preparing. The Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest district now has 26 fire engines staffed seven days a week, which is up from just three last year. That's in addition to extended dispatch hours and eight other supervisor and support positions, marking its largest increase in capacity in over twenty years.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

BACHELOR’S DEGREE NOW OFFERED ON THE UCC CAMPUS

Students interested in pursing a degree in psychology can now complete a bachelor of science degree on the Umpqua Community College campus, due to a new agreement between UCC and Bushnell University. A UCC release said upon completion of an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, students interested in completing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Looking back: This week in Klamath Basin history for the week of June 4, 2022

A narrow escape from drowning in the cold waters of Klamath Lake yesterday, when his motor-propelled row-boat capsized, was the experience of Virgil Williams, 17, a member of the pine beetle crew at Camp 13 on Howard Bay. Williams, who cannot swim, was saved by the foresight of George Christy, the lumberman, who, although the water was perfectly calm when Williams pushed off, placed an 8-foot plank in the boat as a precautionary measure.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Foster, Michael John

Mike Foster of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 11, 2022 at the age of 69. Mike was born on April 11, 1953 to John P. Foster and Rita L. Foster. He graduated from Mazama High School in 1971. In 1971, he enlisted in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1978. Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, camping and mushroom picking. In addition to playing his guitar and watching sports. Go Ducks and Seahawks! Mike left many memories in each of our hearts. He is survived by his Mother Rita Childers. Sons, Luke Foster, wife Angie and Sean Foster. Brothers; Dave Foster, wife Susan, Tracy Childers, wife Cindy. Sister; Nancy Rowland, husband Cecil. Nephews; Lincoln Foster, wife Aletha, Trenton Childers, wife Sierra and Connor Childers and Liz Sanchez. Nieces; Ryann Foster and Che' Childers. Grandson; Kaden Foster. Special friend; Jesse Walker. In addition to other special family members and friends. Mike was preceded in death by Fathers; J.P. Foster and Bob Childers, Sons; Bill Foster and Cameron Foster. Brothers; Tom Childers, Rob Childers and Johnny Childers. Pop was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He will be missed dearly. Services will be held in Klamath Falls, Oregon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 9,2022 at 10:00am. A graveside service and reception will be held immediately following at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Flower power: The garden is popping

Niel and Molly were taking turns calling out wildflower names as we walked into the heart of the Devil’s Garden. I’m a blooming idiot when it comes to knowing the names of flowers. There are some I know — poppies, roses and a few others, including one that I called out before Neil or Molly did — “Larkspur!”
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR

