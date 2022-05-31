Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart receives conference award

James Wilson Scapple passed peacefully in Coupevillle, on Whidbey Island, Washington on May 28, 2022. Jim was born to Francis and Virginia Scapple on August 31, 1943 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Jim's youth in Klamath Falls, Oregon, was full of sports, hunting, fishing, and living on a large cattle ranch as a teenager. Jim graduated from Klamath Falls High School in 1961. Following three years at Southern Oregon College, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. During his 11 years in the Military, he became an officer and a helicopter pilot. He served two tours in Viet Nam for which he was awarded for Valor. Once back in civilian life, Jim partnered with his brother-in-law, Chet Klock in owning a commercial construction firm in Portland, Oregon. Jim's career also included time as an Accountant for Harder Mechanical Contractors in Vancouver, Washington. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Frances and Virginia Scapple, his sister and brother-in-law, Chet and Dixie Klock and his first wife, Karen Scapple. He is survived by his wife, Lynne Scapple, son Michael Scapple, and daughter Reiko Haupt. Stepsons include Douglas George and Michael George. Grandchildren include Mari, Reid, Estelle, Avery and Caitlin. Jim lived each day with a sense of excitement. He loved to tell stories and his stories brought smiles. Whether it was spending time with friends, celebrating events, finding a new fishing or crabbing spot, or keeping up with college football teams, he made it fun. He was generous, he cared for his friends and loved ones and we will miss him dearly. Private services will be held at a later date.

