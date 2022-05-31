ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis Regulatory Services inspectors to now use electric bikes

By Daily Planet
dailyplanetdc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInspectors with the Minneapolis Regulatory Services Department now have access to a fleet of electric bicycles to do their work. The addition of e-bikes reduces operational costs, promotes health and helps the City become more sustainable,...

dailyplanetdc.com

Comments / 3

Related
KEYC

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Amazon will build delivery facility in Anoka County

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will build a 140,000-square foot delivery station employing up to 600 people in the Anoka County city of Centerville, the latest move by the e-commerce giant to boost its Twin Cities distribution network. NorthMetroTV has a report on the plans by Seattle-based Amazon, which were approved...
communityreporter.org

Let me introduce 735 Margaret

As we reopen for business in many ways at Ramsey County, I was delighted to speak at an open house for a tax-forfeited house at 735 Margaret St. in Dayton’s Bluff. In a world filled with bad news, this was good news. We took a house that had been neglected and stripped of valuable parts and not only restored it to beauty and livability, but also made it a fantastic training ground for young men and women to learn valuable trades, including demolition, framing, insulation, drywall and painting, to name just a few. Ramsey County partnered with the nonprofit Goodwill-Easter Seals Minnesota and restored the house as part of a free, 12-week job training program in construction.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Cars
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
redlakenationnews.com

Weekend closure of I-35W in Minneapolis will put thousands of drivers on detour

More than 100,000 drivers use Interstate 35W between downtown Minneapolis and Roseville each day, according to state traffic counts. This weekend all of them will be detoured. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will shut down both directions of the freeway between I-94 and Hwy. 280 from Friday night to Monday morning to allow crews to take down overpasses at 7th and 8th streets on the east end of downtown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's renter protections end as evictions have spiked

A Hennepin County court referee listened for hours Wednesday as renter after renter agreed to pay the hundreds or thousands of dollars they owe, or leave their homes. It was just another hectic day in housing court, where the number of eviction cases has climbed - a trend some fear is about to get worse.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Large fire burning at Fort Snelling in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - A large fire burned at a building at Fort Snelling on Thursday afternoon. The fire is at one of the old officers' buildings that is being converted to veteran and low-income housing at the abandoned Upper Post at Fort Snelling. Workers will work to rebuild the structure, Minneapolis Fire Deputy Chief Kathleen Mullen said at the scene.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

I-35, I-494 closures could slow your drive this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction season in Minnesota is still in full swing and there are four major projects this weekend, including a portion of I-35W near Minneapolis, that are next up on MnDOT's "to-do" list. I-35W | Friday 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Starting Friday, June 3, I-35W...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bikes#Electric Bicycles#Inspections Services
Axios Twin Cities

Open Streets and WaterFest: What to do in the Twin Cities this weekend

🪁 Tour the new "Paper Dialogues" exhibit at the American Swedish Institute, then make your own paper kites at the museum's family-friendly Lawn Party Friday night. $20 adults, $5 kids.✏️ Remember the giant No. 2 pencil sculpture under construction at Lake of the Isles? Its official unveiling and "sharpening" will be held Saturday at 2pm. Free. ⛵️ Get out on Lake Phalen Saturday for St. Paul's WaterFest. No boat? No problem. Attendees can take a free sailboat cruise or borrow kayaks, canoes and more. Free. 🆓 Bring what you don't want and take what you need at the June Really...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
dailyplanetdc.com

Open Streets Lyndale returns Sunday, June 5

A three-mile stretch of Lyndale Avenue South from West 22nd Street to West 42nd Street will be closed to motor vehicle traffic to open it up for people to enjoy activities on the street in a car-free environment. More than 200 local businesses, artists and organizations will be participating in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
rejournals.com

Minneapolis’ Davis developing 100,500-square-foot medical complex in Minnesota community

Minneapolis-based Davis will begin developing a 100,500-square-foot Class-A medical complex in Lakeville, Minnesota. Lakeville Health, to be located at 18645 Orchard Trail, will include a multi-specialty medical center with more than 20 Allina specialties, including orthopedics, oncology, women’s health and cardiology. The complex also will include a new ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

As Downtown Mpls Looks To Summer Packed With Events, Officials Say Key To Safety Is In Numbers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

7 Shot In Minneapolis In A Span Of 10 Hours Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are in the hospital, including two with serious injuries, after five shootings occurred in Minneapolis Thursday, between the hours of 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. “In a span of about 10 hours there were five shooting incidents with seven individuals injured by gunfire,” Minneapolis police officer Gerret Parten said. According to Minneapolis police, the first incident was reported shortly after 1 p.m. on the 800 block of 24th Avenue Northeast. Officers found evidence at the scene of gunfire damage to vehicles and buildings in the area, as well as blood. While on scene, officers were told that...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Victim in Waite Park car fire identified

A body that was found inside a burning car in Waite Park on Monday has been identified. Police in Waite Park says the deceased is Musa Sabriye, 33, of St. Cloud. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames."
WAITE PARK, MN
fox9.com

Midas mechanic rescues dog from dumpster in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A life-saving rescue played out at a Shakopee auto shop this week after someone tossed their dog away in a dumpster. A mechanic at the Midas auto shop who was lucky enough to spot something moving in the dumpster and rescued the poor pet – who he has now brought home.
SHAKOPEE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy