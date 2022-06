Pediatric oncology nurse David Metzger started out as a sculptor, but his life as an artist left him wanting something more out of life. He eventually decided to pursue pediatric nursing to take care of children that have been diagnosed with cancer. Since changing careers, he has become known as “Nurse Papa” at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco and online where he hosts his own podcast on being a caregiver and father to his two children.

