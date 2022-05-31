ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

This Week in Auburn Baseball - May 31

 3 days ago

AUBURN, Ala. - Auburn makes its 23rd regional appearance and hosts for the fifth...

‘Time to prove it’: No. 14 Auburn opens regional against Southeastern

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 national seed Auburn (37-19) begins its first regional on the Plains in 12 seasons against Southeastern (30-29) Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park. "The next time we take the field it'll be for keeps," head coach Butch Thompson said. "You play an entire season for moments when it's time to prove it. You have to draw from every experience that you've had this entire season and put it into play. There's no more reset. This is it. You have to prove it and play well to continue to advance."
AUBURN, AL
Ellis tabbed to Extra Inning Softball All-Freshman Team

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason accolades continue to roll in for Auburn softball as slugger Bri Ellis was named to the 2022 Extra Inning Softball All-Freshman Team. Ellis was one of 16 student-athletes across Division I softball to be honored by the publication. She joins Florida's Kendra Falby as the only two members of the Southeastern Conference on the list.
AUBURN, AL
Three in final ITA rankings

Auburn placed three competitors in the final ITA national rankings for the 2022 season. The All-America doubles team of Tad Maclean and Finn Murgett finished No. 8 nationally. Advancing to the NCAA quarterfinals this season, they finished with a 20-6 overall record this spring. Murgett and Maclean repeated as All-Americans after finishing the 2021 campaign as national runners-up.
Butler, Vogelsong tabbed PING All-Region

NORMAN, Okla. – Auburn men's golf sophomore J.M. Butler and junior Alex Vogelsong were named PING All-Southeast Region, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced Wednesday. For both men, the honor is the first of their careers and the 38th and 39th in school history. Butler averaged a...
Auburn, AL

