This Week in Auburn Baseball - May 31

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 14 national seed Auburn (37-19) begins its first regional on the Plains in 12 seasons against Southeastern (30-29) Friday at 6 p.m. CT at Plainsman Park. "The next time we take the field it'll be for keeps," head coach Butch Thompson said. "You play an entire season for moments when it's time to prove it. You have to draw from every experience that you've had this entire season and put it into play. There's no more reset. This is it. You have to prove it and play well to continue to advance."

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO