TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on I-359 in Tuscaloosa early Thursday morning. According to Tuscaloosa Police, the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the area of I-359 and Oscar Baxter Drive around 3:50 a.m. The pedestrian, currently unidentified, died from his injuries. As a result of the incident, I-359 […]

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO