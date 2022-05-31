New Pleasant Ridge Grassland Bird Sanctuary protects habitat

Roger A. Lestina, 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born May 9, 1941, the son of Floyd and Alma (Cunningham) Lestina. Roger was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa. He graduated from Monona MFL High School. Following graduation, he went on to work as a mechanic for Farmers Implement in Bloomington. Roger was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving his country faithfully with the 864th Engineer Battalion Unit. Upon his return, he resumed his career at Farmers Implement. On Feb. 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Sharon J. Gotto at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a member of the Abraham Hickok Wetmore American Legion Post #148, and the Froelich Foundation. Roger was also a dedicated member of the Bloomington United Methodist Church and served as a trustee. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, woodworking, and fixing just about everything. Roger dearly loved his family, and especially being PaPa L to his beloved grandsons, Edson and Bronson.

