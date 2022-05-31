ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, IA

New Pleasant Ridge Grassland Bird Sanctuary protects habitat

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA May 14 ribbon cutting at Phil...

40th Crawford County Dairy Breakfast Saturday

Pictured are the Nolan families: (front row, from left) Caitlin, Erin, Ashlin, Betty; (middle row) Kristin, Lindsey, Rachael, Tammy, Alexis; (back row) Carrie, Prestin, John, Dustin, Eric and Patrick Nolan. (Submitted photo)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Russell I. Kramer

Russell I. Kramer, 92, of West Lima, died Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born on Jan. 21, 1930, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Irvin and Helen Kramer. Russell graduated from Wauzeka High School. On Aug. 16, 1952, Russell was united in marriage to Reta Wallace. The couple farmed on the family farm near Eastman. They moved to West Lima in 1967 where they continued to farm. Russell enjoyed square dancing, tractor pulling, helping out his neighbors on their farms, and anything to do with a tractor. He liked listening to music and watching his grandchildren.
WEST LIMA, WI
Roger A. Lestina

Roger A. Lestina, 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born May 9, 1941, the son of Floyd and Alma (Cunningham) Lestina. Roger was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa. He graduated from Monona MFL High School. Following graduation, he went on to work as a mechanic for Farmers Implement in Bloomington. Roger was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving his country faithfully with the 864th Engineer Battalion Unit. Upon his return, he resumed his career at Farmers Implement. On Feb. 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Sharon J. Gotto at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a member of the Abraham Hickok Wetmore American Legion Post #148, and the Froelich Foundation. Roger was also a dedicated member of the Bloomington United Methodist Church and served as a trustee. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, woodworking, and fixing just about everything. Roger dearly loved his family, and especially being PaPa L to his beloved grandsons, Edson and Bronson.
MONONA, IA
Chad T. Pederson

Chad Thomas Pederson, 40, of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born on Dec. 19, 1981, the son of Kerry (Dave Hipenbecker) and Gary Pederson. Chad was born in Madison and relocated to Prairie du Chien as a child with his mother and younger brother. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Chad married Erin Ray on Aug. 18, 2011. If you ask Chad, his biggest accomplishment was being a father. Chad loved sports, especially college basketball and the Milwaukee Bucks. He worked as vice president of MotoRace Tire for four years in Prairie du Chien. He spent his free time watching various sports, golfing, cooking, grilling, reading, and UTV riding. Chad loved music, traveling, trivia, history, and spending time with friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh to share with anyone he met. Chad was known for his quick wit and love of a great joke.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Couple hurt in rollover crash

On May 29, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 18 just east of Fuller Hollow Road in Patch Grove Township. William Sindelar, 72, of Cresco, Iowa was driving his 2007 Chevrolet north on Highway 18. Sindelar stated that his passenger side tires touched onto the gravel shoulder and he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway to the north and hit a field entrance. The vehicle became airborne and then rolled one to two times. Sindelar and his passenger Constance Sindelar, 73, of Cresco, Iowa were transported to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien for non-life threatening injuries.
CRESCO, IA
Four injured in accident

On May 30, Andrew Udelhofen, 16, Lancaster, was driving his 2001 Dodge Ram east on County A and had the passenger tires touch onto the gravel shoulder. Udelhofen over corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the south shoulder and rolled two to three times. Udelhofen and...
LANCASTER, WI
Ronald C. Kramer

Ronald C. Kramer, 77, of Wauzeka, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Lancaster Health Services. He was born March 16, 1945, to Franklin and Verla (Bailey) Kramer. Ron graduated from De Soto High School. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. Ron had a love for animals, feeding his neighbors cats whenever he could. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting on his free time.
WAUZEKA, WI

