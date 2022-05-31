Legislation to protect North Carolina Hemp Industry approved by Senate

The small towns of North Carolina are a great place to spend the weekend if you are looking for a charming retreat. Each town possesses its own distinct character, whether it is the historic buildings in Wilmington or the picturesque streets in Asheville. The architectural beauty of the buildings as well as the warm and welcoming atmosphere will astonish you. You will surely enjoy your visit whether you are browsing the shops or dining at one of the local restaurants. Make sure you take the time to explore North Carolina's small towns - they are well worth a visit.

