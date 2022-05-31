Legislation to protect North Carolina Hemp Industry approved by Senate

North Carolina is home to 35 dams that are both in "unsatisfactory" condition and also in a "high hazard" classification. This means these dams have deficiencies "that may require immediate or emergency remedial action" and are big enough that a failure "will likely cause loss of life or serious damage to homes, industrial and commercial buildings, important public utilities, primary highways, or major railroads," according to definitions provided by the Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources, part of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and which regulates dams in the state.
