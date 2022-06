CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Whether you like your donuts glazed, mini or with a meatball on top, there are deals to be had this National Donut Day in Cincinnati. The holiday was established in 1938 by the Salvation Army, who served donuts to soldiers to raise their spirits during World War I. Now, it’s marked with local and national donut shop deals and is celebrated every first Friday of June.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO