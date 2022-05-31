Marisa Hernandez Named SCAC Hitter of the Week

Downtown Luling is the place to be June 23-26 as folks from near and far gather to celebrate the 69th annual Luling Watermelon Thump. A tradition that started in 1954 to honor the area agricultural producers, the Thump has gained popularity as one of the top small-town festivals in the nation. With World Championship seedspitting in the unique indoor spitting arena known as the “spitway,” to parade, food galore, carnival, melon eating, giant melon auction, car show, exhibitor’s market and top notch touring musical acts, the Thump is definitely a destination to be experienced.

LULING, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO