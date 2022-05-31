ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Monument Impact

KTVU FOX 2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2001, Monument Impact is a community-based...

www.ktvu.com

KTVU FOX 2

San Mateo sheriff unveils new training simulator

Belmont - Guns at the ready. San Mateo sheriff’s Sgt. David Weidner and KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee tested a new firearms training simulator. Instead of just one to two screens, this next-gen system has five - in surround-sound. "Once you step in, you feel kind of vulnerable. It’s...
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mountain lion enters Pescadero High School on Peninsula

PESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe. The sheriff said the big cat entered Pescadero High School and that Fish and Wildlife crews had been called to...
PESCADERO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Napa County's 'Old Fire' containment reaches 55%

NAPA, Calif. - All evacuation orders and road closures due to the Old Fire have been fully lifted in Napa County, Cal Fire announced Thursday. The fire originally broke out northwest of Napa around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. Since then, the fire has...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alexis Gabe, missing Oakley woman, allegedly murdered by ex-boyfriend

OAKLEY, Calif. - The ex-boyfriend of an Oakley woman who has been missing for six months was killed by law enforcement officials in Washington state as they attempted to arrest him for her alleged murder, police said on Thursday. This was the first time that law enforcement revealed that Alexis...
OAKLEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Defendants on ankle monitors in SF commit violations with little consequence, critics say

Defendants on ankle monitors in SF commit violations with little consequence, critics say. Advocates say San Francisco's electronic monitoring system has reduced incarceration and brought important reforms to the city criminal justice system, but critics say it's led to increasingly violent offenders being released who are committing violations with little consequence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco mayor's budget to address transgender homelessness

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing a new plan to end homelessness for the city's transgender population. The mayors' office says trans and gender non-conforming communities are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness. The mayor is planning to take that issue head on with her proposed two-year budget.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Renegade summer classes begin at shuttered Oakland school

OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents and community members took over a closed school in Oakland to offer summer school to neighborhood kids. A handful of people can be seen outside Parker Elementary School, a K-8 public school in East Oakland that the district officially closed for good last week. They are...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire in downtown San Francisco displaces 25 residents

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning, fire crews said. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the second flood of an apartment building on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hundreds of Napa County residents can return home after wildfire

NAPA, Calif. - Hundreds of people who were ordered to evacuate from Napa County because of a wildfire are now allowed to go back home. The fire started Tuesday afternoon on Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of the city of Napa, not far from where the Atlas Fire burned five years ago.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Solano, Contra Costa counties

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
ANTIOCH, CA

