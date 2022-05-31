Monument Impact

SAN FRANCISCO - In front of San Francisco City Hall, school teachers, community members, and parents came to a vigil in honor of the lost lives in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, mass shootings. An empty desk with flowers and a banner reading Safe Schools for All was placed...
Belmont - Guns at the ready. San Mateo sheriff’s Sgt. David Weidner and KTVU crime reporter Henry Lee tested a new firearms training simulator. Instead of just one to two screens, this next-gen system has five - in surround-sound. "Once you step in, you feel kind of vulnerable. It’s...
DANVILLE, Calif. - Attorneys and parents of the California High School stunt team are calling for the removal of the San Ramon Valley Unified School District superintendent after photos emerged of a predominantly white squad posing with a Black mannequin head. At a news conference Thursday in front of district...
PESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion entered a high school on Wednesday morning and despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe. The sheriff said the big cat entered Pescadero High School and that Fish and Wildlife crews had been called to...
PESCADERO, Calif. - A mountain lion was safely removed from a high school it had entered earlier on Wednesday morning, officials say. Despite the scare, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said all students and staff were safe. The 4- to 6-month-old, underweight cat was removed from Pescadero High School...
NAPA, Calif. - All evacuation orders and road closures due to the Old Fire have been fully lifted in Napa County, Cal Fire announced Thursday. The fire originally broke out northwest of Napa around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday and had reached 570 acres by 9 p.m. Since then, the fire has...
OAKLEY, Calif. - The ex-boyfriend of an Oakley woman who has been missing for six months was killed by law enforcement officials in Washington state as they attempted to arrest him for her alleged murder, police said on Thursday. This was the first time that law enforcement revealed that Alexis...
Defendants on ankle monitors in SF commit violations with little consequence, critics say. Advocates say San Francisco's electronic monitoring system has reduced incarceration and brought important reforms to the city criminal justice system, but critics say it's led to increasingly violent offenders being released who are committing violations with little consequence.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Mayor London Breed is proposing a new plan to end homelessness for the city's transgender population. The mayors' office says trans and gender non-conforming communities are 18 times more likely to experience homelessness. The mayor is planning to take that issue head on with her proposed two-year budget.
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A fire broke out at an affordable housing apartment building in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning, fire crews said. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the second flood of the Dahlia Hotel, an SRO residency, located at 74 Turk Street, near Taylor and Market Streets, fire officials said.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents and community members took over a closed school in Oakland to offer summer school to neighborhood kids. A handful of people can be seen outside Parker Elementary School, a K-8 public school in East Oakland that the district officially closed for good last week. They are...
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A fire broke out at an apartment building in downtown San Francisco Wednesday morning, fire crews said. One person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. on the second flood of an apartment building on...
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Santa Clara Valley water district agreed to pay $8.25 million to settle lawsuits from families whose homes near downtown San Jose flooded in 2017. The water district will pay money to 231 families whose homes were damaged when the Coyote Creek flooded on Fed. 21, 2017.
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is taking a big step in ending federal oversight that came after a police abuse scandal involving four officers 20 years ago. "It's a huge moment for the Oakland Police Department but also for the city of Oakland," said Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.
SAN FRANCISCO - Honey Mahogany, a transgender activist and one-time aide to former San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, launched her bid to become District 6 Supervisor on Thursday. Mahogany boasts a "progressive vision that unites rather than divides." She calls out what she says is San Francisco's divisive and unproductive...
NAPA, Calif. - Hundreds of people who were ordered to evacuate from Napa County because of a wildfire are now allowed to go back home. The fire started Tuesday afternoon on Old Soda Springs Road, northeast of the city of Napa, not far from where the Atlas Fire burned five years ago.
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.1 shook homes in Solano and Contra Costa counties early Thursday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. One man in Antioch called KTVU to say he awoke feeling "one big jolt." Alejandro Canaday said it felt like a quick shake...
SAN FRANCISCO - Voters in San Francisco are weighing in on whether to oust the city's controversial District Attorney Chesa Boudin, just two and a half years into his term. He faces a recall election June 7 on accusations he's soft on crime. The effort is Proposition H on the ballot.
NAPA, Calif. - Firefighters are battling a steadily-growing vegetation fire that is threatening structures in Napa Tuesday afternoon. Cal Fire officials said the fire is 5% contained. Officials said there is a moderate threat to life or property due to what has been dubbed the Old Fire at 1300 Old...
BERKELEY, Calif. - The teen police say had plans to carry out a mass shooting and bombing at Berkeley High School was arrested Monday, more than a week after police found weapons parts in his home. Some people are questioning why it took so long to make an arrest. "It...
