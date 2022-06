This is Mental Health Awareness Week, which this year focuses on the role of loneliness. My personal experience of eating disorders over the last 20 years has shown me the painful depths of loneliness that living with an eating disorder can involve. Eating disorders don’t exist in isolation from the pressures of society, or our wider food environment and culture. But those who suffer from eating disorders often do.The kinds of problems that people with eating disorders experience are inherently lonely. Whether someone’s eating disorder involves binge eating, vomiting, and compulsive exercise – or avoiding food, missing social events and...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 25 DAYS AGO