Connecticut State

Connecticut Governor Signs Legislation Cracking Down on Cannabis ‘Gifting’

By Miami Standard News Staff
miamistandard.news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother state with legal weed is cracking down on unregulated cannabis retailers. This time, it is lawmakers in Connecticut who are taking on the practice of “gifting,” through which illicit weed shops sell a product (say, a T-shirt) that comes with a cannabis “gift.”. Now, under...

miamistandard.news

CNET

Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Legalization Across The US

Legislators in Rhode Island approved a recreational marijuana bill on May 24 and lawmakers in several other states are poised to vote on similar legislation. The North Carolina Senate could approve a medical marijuana measure as early as this week -- if it passes the House and is signed by Republican Governor Roy Cooper, North Carolina would join the three-quarters of US states that have legalized marijuana to some extent.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Reason.com

Dr. Oz Warns That Legalizing Marijuana in Pennsylvania Would Aggravate Unemployment by Weakening 'Mojo'

Mehmet Oz, a Republican candidate in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, argues that the Democratic nominee, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is wrong to support marijuana legalization because allowing recreational use is apt to aggravate the state's already high unemployment rate. "There are not enough Pennsylvanians to work in Pennsylvania," Oz said during a recent Newsmax interview, "so giving them pot so that they stay home is not, I don't think, an ideal move….We need to get Pennsylvanians back at work, gotta give them their mojo, and I don't want marijuana to be a hindrance to that."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cannabis home delivery slated to begin in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – Home delivery to Connecticut cannabis consumers is one step closer to reality as the lottery for delivery licenses closed last week. "Delivery service is one of the license types now available in Connecticut as part of the new adult-use program," Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told The Center Square. "Home delivery will also be available to patients in the medical marijuana program."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Salon

How will laws against abortion be enforced? Other countries offer chilling examples

Within the next month it is very likely the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the federal constitutional right to an abortion. When that happens, dormant trigger laws in many states will immediately go into effect and abortion will become a crime. Because abortion will be regulated at the state level, enforcement and penalties will vary greatly. Kentucky, South Dakota, North Dakota, Tennessee, South Carolina and Missouri are just some of the states that would make providing an abortion a felony, with penalties including jail time up to 20 years. Other states, too impatient to wait for the court decision, have already moved to increase penalties for either having or providing an abortion. Louisiana attempted to classify abortion as a homicide, although lawmakers there have since walked back the effort. Texas is uniquely punitive, criminalizing abortion after six weeks and incentivizing enforcement through the private sector by offering bounties of $10,000 cash to deputized ordinary citizens who can sue anyone involved in providing an abortion.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thefreshtoast.com

Here’s Why North Carolina May Be Next To Legalize Marijuana

North Carolina is one of the dwindling number of U.S. states that have not approved some form of medical marijuana. With North Carolina’s GOP-controlled legislature back in full swing, a bill to legalize medical marijuana is advancing quicker than many expected. The N.C. Compassionate Care Act, sponsored by top...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

In rare decision, cannabis investor must pay $2 mln in defense fees - Del. judge

(Reuters) - It is not easy to irk a Delaware Chancery Court judge so thoroughly that she will order you to pay the other side’s legal fees and costs. The default rule in Chancery Court litigation, as in most cases in the U.S., is that litigants pay their own way, win or lose. Delaware has developed an exception that shifts fees to losers who have litigated in bad faith, but the bar is exceedingly high.
DELAWARE STATE
Benzinga

Cannabis Reg. Update: MN Approves Hemp-Derived THC For Adults, South Africa Marijuana Bill, Actions In LA, OH, GA

Minnesota To Allow Small Amounts Of THC In Food & Beverages. Minnesota lawmakers approved several hemp industry measures on Sunday, sending them to Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) desk for signature. Among the approved regulations is a measure that would allow up to 5 mg of hemp-derived THC to be legally sold in edibles and drinks to those 21 and older, reported Star Tribune.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox News

Oklahoma abortion bill is 'extreme,' 'absurd,' 'ultra MAGA,' White House says

The White House condemned a new abortion bill that passed Oklahoma's Legislature Thursday, calling the bill "extreme," "absurd," and "ultra MAGA." The bill, H.B. 4327, would ban all abortions after the moment of conception except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life. The bill bans any procedures that "cause the death of an unborn child," which it defines as a "human fetus or embryo in any stage of gestation from fertilization until birth."
OKLAHOMA STATE
Travel Maven

The 2 fastest-growing Cities in Connecticut

According to the US Census Bureau, Connecticut is the 29th most populous state in America, with a population of 3.6 million residents. As a state close to two major cities boasting a gorgeous coastline and mountain ranges to the North, it's no wonder that people like to call the Constitution State home.
CONNECTICUT STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Abortion Will Be Illegal

On Wednesday, May 25, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law the most restrictive abortion ban in the country. The state law bans abortion from the point of fertilization, with exceptions for pregnancies resulting from sexual assault by a family member or other perpetrator, or if the life of the pregnant person is at stake. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
thefreshtoast.com

Federal Court Rules Hemp-Derived Delta-8 THC Is Lawful

The Court concluded that the 2018 Farm Bill explicitly included all hemp derivatives, including psychoactive substances such as delta-8 THC, in the definition of hemp. On May 19, 2022, the United State Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit (9th Circuit) ruled in a landmark case regarding the legality of delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (delta-8 THC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Delta-8 Cannabis Compound Is Legal, Says Federal Appeals Court

The 2018 farm bill effectively legalized products containing cannabis compound delta-8 THC, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit. The court's ruling helps bring some clarity to what has been a murky zone for a few years, as more companies have begun marketing and selling joints and vape products containing the hemp-derived compound.
CONGRESS & COURTS

