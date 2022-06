For every qualified* branded checking account opened, the community bank will donate funds to the LGBTQ+ nonprofit. St. Petersburg, Fla. (June 1, 2022) – Values-based community bank Climate First Bank today announces the development of its newest charitable product in celebration of Pride Month – Pride Banking. With every Pride Checking account opened, the bank will contribute donations to a partnering LGTBQ+ charity or nonprofit. In selecting the first account beneficiary, Climate First Bank joined forces with KindRED Pride Foundation to help the nonprofit organization and its celebration of diversity, inclusion, equality, safe expression and kindness.

