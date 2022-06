Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Topeka area are hosting their annual Fan Drive benefitting The Salvation Army June 1st – 19th. This year is the 10th anniversary of the Fan Drive. Since starting the campaign in Topeka over 1,500 fans have been given to those in need. During the Fan Drive Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. All funds go toward buying new box fans for local Salvation Army commands.

