In 2024, the CPA Evolution initiative will set a new standard for the accounting industry. Whether or not you’re planning on taking the CPA exam, understanding these new standards and mastering the strategies behind them will make the difference between being on the industry’s cutting edge and falling behind. With an online Master of Accountancy (MAcc) from Athens State University, you can get ahead of the industry shift through a brand-new accounting curriculum firmly rooted in the updated standards established by the upcoming CPA certification evolution.

ATHENS, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO