Las Vegas, NM

PSA May 31, 2022 The Water Division will be repairing a water line break.

 2 days ago

The Water Division staff will be repairing a water line break Today, May 31, 2022. The following areas will...

rrobserver.com

BREAKING: City to investigate flooding in Enchanted Hills

Rio Rancho residents are having to navigate through a flood down Enchanted Hills Boulevard. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The City of Rio Rancho is looking into a report of a water leak in Enchanted Hills between NM 528 and Lincoln Avenue/Jager Drive on Thursday morning. “We won’t know the severity until they’ve...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Driver Survives When Vehicle Leaves Diamond Drive Through Fence Near Urban Street Intersection, Lands On Playing Field Below

This southbound vehicle went over the fence on the east side of Diamond Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, struck a tree and landed in the Los Alamos Public Schools playing field below. Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone, came across the scene and descended to the vehicle. He said the driver who was conscious appeared to have only minor injuries and was transported by Los Alamos Fire Department to Los Alamos Medical Center. Chief Sgambellone said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no tire marks on the pavement and it appears the vehicle hit the curb, then hit the median before going through the fence and taking flight. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Gas prices in New Mexico hit another record high

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gas prices in New Mexico are hitting another record high. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in New Mexico is $4.51. That’s up 19 cents from Thursday last week and $1.56 more per gallon than June 2, last year. AAA says drivers in Farmington are […]
SANTA FE, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Teen remains in custody, Water running low, Cold front, Downtown space center, Albuquerque’s history

Wednesday’s Top Stories APS, Teachers Federation agree to pay raises for licensed employees Upgrades at Kirtland Air Force Base meant to speed up wildfire response What’s generating complaints in New Mexico’s cannabis industry? Ocean off-limits as 40 million gallons of Mexican sewage flow north of the border daily On gun reform, neighboring Canada takes a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FireRescue1

Firefighter seriously hurt in helicopter water drop on N.M. wildfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A firefighter was seriously injured when a helicopter dropped a load of water on several members of a hotshot crew Sunday morning as they helped contain the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. The member of the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew underwent multiple surgeries at an Albuquerque hospital...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Yale Environment 360

The Vanishing Rio Grande: Warming Takes a Toll on a Legendary River

Hiking through the emerald green canopy of the bosque, or riverside cottonwood forest, near downtown Albuquerque, Tricia Snyder, an advocate for WildEarth Guardians, believes zero hour has arrived for the Rio Grande. Though the river this day is high and a rich chocolatey-red color, water levels are historically low and dropping precipitously. Experts predict the Rio Grande will dry up completely all the way to Albuquerque this summer for the first time since the 1980s.
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
KOAT 7

How winds impact ongoing New Mexico wildfires

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Wildfires have been burning throughout the entire state from Ruidoso, New Mexico, to Las Vegas, New Mexico. Fire officials from nearly every fire KOAT has covered like the McBride Fire, Cerro Pelado Fire, Hermits Peak/ Calf Canyon Fires and the Black Fire have all mentioned extreme drought and windy conditions as contributing factors.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NIH Director's Blog

Public Alerted to Omicron in New Mexico Through Quick Detection

Over the past 2 years, you’ve probably heard a lot about the spread of SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—and the emergence of variants. The discovery and tracking of these variants is possible thanks to genomic surveillance, a technique that involves sequencing and analyzing the genomes of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles from many COVID-19 patients. Genomic surveillance has not only shed light on how SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and spread, but it has also helped public health officials decide when to introduce measures to help protect people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOAT 7

Game changing renovations to fighting wildfires in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Upgrades are coming to an Albuquerque tarmac that could change the game when it comes to combating wildfires. On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visited the Cibola National Forest Air Tanker Base at Kirtland Air Force Base. It was given $15.5 million for renovations to the apron.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrnm.gov

Fourth of July in the City of Rio Rancho

On Monday, July 4, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at Campus Park in City Center, there will be a parade, live music, food trucks, a beer garden, and fireworks. Campus Park, featuring the Sky Room outdoor performance space and amphitheater, will again be open to the public for some 4th of July summer fun. Spectators will enjoy live music by the Rio Grande Symphonic Band and the New Mexico Philharmonic. Following the musical performances, a spectacular fireworks show will begin. Admission to these events is free. For those wishing to only view the fireworks and not wanting to attend the musical performances or visit Campus Park, there is ample parking available in the multiple lots surrounding City Center. Visitors may park in the lots and tailgate as they enjoy a dazzling fireworks display.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

A northern New Mexico community’s well is running dry

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A community in northern New Mexico already impacted by the Hermit’s Peak Calf Canyon Fire has another problem on their hands. Buena Vista in Mora County is home to more than 350 people and right now families are struggling because the community’s well is running dry. Imagine not having access to clean water […]
MORA COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Strong winds in Albuquerque tonight, severe thunderstorms in southeast New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Strong winds and afternoon storms are forecast throughout parts of New Mexico today and tonight. Today will be warm and breezy in the Albuquerque metro. Strong east canyon winds begin to blow with wind gusts as high as 60 mph expected overnight in the city. A high wind watch has been issued for the Middle Rio Grande Valley, including Albuquerque, due to those strong winds.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Local drivers raise safety concerns about ongoing I-40 construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Drivers say construction on I-40 is not only inconvenient—they’re calling it dangerous, too. Many say they find themselves dodging semis, concrete walls, and orange barrels daily. The paving project runs between Carnuel and Tijeras on I-40. The $8.1 million project has been going...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Lunas recreation center to expand, construction to begin soon

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Renovations will start soon at a popular community center in Los Lunas. The Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center is nearly doubling in size. Along with adding another gym, there are plans to expand the weight room and additional rooms for other activities. During construction, the park, basketball court, and splash pad will remain […]
LOS LUNAS, NM
KOAT 7

Three firefighters injured while fighting Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire

LAS VEGAS — Three firefighters were injured on Sunday while fighting the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. According to the Bureau of Land Management, the Vale Interagency Hotshot Crew was working on holding a section of fire line in the south zone of the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. A helicopter was in the area providing water drops on the fire edge in the same zone. During those aerial operations, a helicopter missed one of the drop zones for water and part of the water load was dropped on several members of the hotshot crew. Three hotshot crew members were injured by the water drop. One person was airlifted to a hospital in Santa Fe, two others were transported by ambulance.
LAS VEGAS, NM
rrobserver.com

BREAKING: Police investigating crash at Unser and Southern

Rio Rancho first responders are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. (Gregory Hasman/Observer) The Rio Rancho Police Department is looking into a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Unser and Southern boulevards Thursday afternoon. It is unknown if anyone was hurt. More...
RIO RANCHO, NM

