PSA May 31, 2022 The Water Division will be repairing a water line break.

This southbound vehicle went over the fence on the east side of Diamond Drive at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, struck a tree and landed in the Los Alamos Public Schools playing field below. Los Alamos Police Chief Dino Sgambellone, came across the scene and descended to the vehicle. He said the driver who was conscious appeared to have only minor injuries and was transported by Los Alamos Fire Department to Los Alamos Medical Center. Chief Sgambellone said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. There are no tire marks on the pavement and it appears the vehicle hit the curb, then hit the median before going through the fence and taking flight. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO