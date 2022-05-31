Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

Young Thug was denied bail during a recent bond motion, but one of the viral moments of the whole court hearing came when the rapper asked to use the bathroom. For hours yesterday (June 2), Young Thug appeared in court from the Cobb County Jail in Georgia via closed-circuit video. The livestream was made available by Atlanta's 11Alive News. During the hearing, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, attempted to convince Judge Ural D. Glanville that Thugger should be granted bond. The court hearing lasted for over four hours, with the rapper sitting in a small room staring at a screen the entire time, and only talking for a couple brief moments during the entire process. At one point late in the day, Thug couldn't help but request to relieve himself.

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO