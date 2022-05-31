Four Husker Women Qualify for Nationals

Robert C. Kremke, 88, passed away on May 31, 2022. Robert was born on June 7, 1933, in Millard and graduated in 1951. He was the winning pitcher for Class A Legion Baseball Tourney in 1950. Robert was an all-state guard on the 1951 Class D Basketball team. He attended UNL from 1951-1953 and 1955-1957. He graduated with a BA in Athletic Training and played both basketball and baseball at UNL. From 1953 to 1955, he was enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. He played on the Army Baseball team in Europe and was an athletic trainer for the basketball team. From 1958 to 1963, Robert coached and taught at Weeping Water High School and won the state basketball championship in 1960. He enjoyed sports (especially basketball, baseball and football). Robert also followed high school sports and loved Husker volleyball. He loved spending time with his daughter and granddaughters.

FONTANELLE, NE ・ 8 HOURS AGO