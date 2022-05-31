ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Four Husker Women Qualify for Nationals

By Chris Walz
thebestmix1055.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Four Nebraska track and field women qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships with their performances at the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Thursday, giving the Huskers a combined seven qualifiers at the midway point of the four-day meet. Freshman thrower Axelina Johansson is on her...

www.thebestmix1055.com

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

NCAA home runs leader hails from Beatrice

Kytan Fyfe will play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl before playing college football at South Dakota State. Megan Whittaker defeats Lindsey Thiele 6&5 to win the 99th Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship. Humble Hogue rewrites NWU record book. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT. Bella Hogue is a...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Homegrown slugger leads college softball’s home runs race

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Off-season workouts consist of batting practice and training sessions in Beatrice, Nebraska for college softball’s home runs leader. Addie Barnard is back in her hometown after slugging a record-setting 33 homers during her sophomore season at Wichita State. Barnard’s total ranks third-best in NCAA history.
BEATRICE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin transfers to UNLV

Ashley Scoggin, who spent most of two seasons with the Nebraska women's basketball team, has transferred to UNLV for the final part of her career, according to the Omaha World Herald. NU removed Scoggin from its roster in late February due to an incident at Penn State that also involved...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska commit Lewis nabs KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year honor

(Yutan) -- Yutan's Hayden Lewis ended his career with several Platte Valley (NE) program records. The Nebraska commit also concludes his prep career as the first KMAland Nebraska Baseball Player of the Year. Lewis led a Platte Valley program that overcame several early-season injuries to post an 18-6 record. "The...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

Ashley Scoggin commits to UNLV

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska guard Ashley Scoggin has committed to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The announcement was made by UNLV’s head coach Lindy La Rocque. Scoggin spent two seasons with the Huskers and started in all 40 games she played. Scoggin scored 346 points in...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Trey McGowens to turn professional

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska guard Trey McGowens announced Tuesday that he will pursue a professional basketball career and will not use his final season of eligibility. McGowens, a 6-foot-4, 196-pound guard from Pendleton, S.C., started two seasons at Nebraska and averaged 9.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game while he was often assigned to the opponent’s top perimeter scoring threat.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#Huskers#Track And Field#Shot Put#Nebraska
thebestmix1055.com

Recap for June 1st game against North Platte 7-3:

Fremont, NE- The Moo take their third win of the season to move to 3-1 on the season and got the series win in the process against the North Platte Plainsmen 7-3. North Platte moves to 4-4 on the season now after a 3-game winning streak coming into the series was snapped last night.
FREMONT, NE
1011now.com

Casey Burnham comes back home to play for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Casey Burnham a Grand Island native announced in May that he is transferring to Nebraska after spending the last four seasons playing baseball at Kansas. Burnham is a grad transfer with one more year of eligibility left. In four seasons for the Jayhawks Burnham played in...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Robert C. Kremke

Robert C. Kremke, 88, passed away on May 31, 2022. Robert was born on June 7, 1933, in Millard and graduated in 1951. He was the winning pitcher for Class A Legion Baseball Tourney in 1950. Robert was an all-state guard on the 1951 Class D Basketball team. He attended UNL from 1951-1953 and 1955-1957. He graduated with a BA in Athletic Training and played both basketball and baseball at UNL. From 1953 to 1955, he was enlisted in the Army during the Korean War. He played on the Army Baseball team in Europe and was an athletic trainer for the basketball team. From 1958 to 1963, Robert coached and taught at Weeping Water High School and won the state basketball championship in 1960. He enjoyed sports (especially basketball, baseball and football). Robert also followed high school sports and loved Husker volleyball. He loved spending time with his daughter and granddaughters.
FONTANELLE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska getting new license plate design, in 2023

BEATRICE – Nebraska residents will have a new license plate, for 2023. Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore revealed the new plate, at a news conference Tuesday in Lincoln. The First Lady says the plate was designed by Drew Davies and was among about a dozen designs...
klkntv.com

A chance for storms, but mainly in far southeast Nebraska

Memorial Day 2022 was a warm, windy, and humid day for sure! It was mostly dry across southeast Nebraska, although a few had to dodge some very isolated morning showers along with a few in the afternoon as well. But for the most part, the day was dry. The weather...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Blood, Davis to appear Sunday in Fremont

Carol Blood, the Democratic candidate for Nebraska governor, and her running mate, Al Davis, will appear Sunday in Fremont for a meet and greet. The event is scheduled for 2 to 4 p.m. on June 5, at Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., in Fremont. Hot dogs, sides, beverages...
FREMONT, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Backyard Farmer to tape episode in Norfolk

A Nebraska Public Television staple is bringing its lights, cameras and microphones to Norfolk. Backyard Farmer is a weekly television show on Nebraska Public Media – formerly NET – about plants, trees and garden. Northeast Community College’s Ag Program Director, Jill Heemstra, says everything that grows, “Backyard Farmer” covers it.
NORFOLK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy