As the weather warms up, it’s easy to want to spend all your time outside in a lush backyard. Dining, entertaining, lounging, gardening—it’s all appealing. Although not everyone has the luxury of a grand backyard, tiny outdoor spaces can be every bit as enjoyable as their sprawling counterparts. So we’ve rounded up a handful of enviable yards with everything from a simple wood deck to creative stone landscaping to inspire your next outdoor renovation project. Whether you take a note from the easy-to-manage astroturf or the chic rattan seating, these lush backyards are sure to get you excited about the outdoors.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 12 HOURS AGO