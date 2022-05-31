ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Consolidated Government Household Hazardous Waste Day Saturday, June 4

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUAsd_0fwQf00c00
Michael Dot Scott

How do you properly dispose of paint, pesticides, or old gas sitting around in cans around your garage? Simple, you let Lafayette Consolidated Government properly dispose of them for you!

Lafayette Consolidated Government will be holding its next "Household Hazardous Waste Day" Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The hazardous waste collection day will be from 8 am until noon at the Northgate Mall, and residents are asked to enter the parking lot from Castille Avenue.

LCG's "Household Hazardous Waste Day" is open to Lafayette City and Unincorporated Lafayette Parish Residents.

Proper I.D. with proof of residency will be required.

From lafayettela.gov -

"Improper disposal of household chemicals can pose a threat to health, contaminate land, air, and water supplies and cause injury to staff collecting our garbage.

Ensure all liquid items are secure as leaky containers will not be accepted."

Electronics will not be accepted at this event.

Items accepted at "Household Hazardous Waste Day"

  • Alkaline Batteries
  • Chemical Cleaners
  • Fluorescent Tubes
  • Gasoline
  • Herbicides
  • Mercury Thermometers
  • Paint & Paint Products
  • Paint Thinner & Stripper
  • Pesticides
  • Photographic Chemicals
  • Pool Chemicals
  • Stains
  • Turpentine

Items not accepted at "Household Hazardous Waste Day"

  • X - NO Antifreeze
  • X - NO Appliances
  • X - NO Automotive or Rechargeable Batteries
  • X - NO Commercial Waste
  • X - NO Compact Fluorescent Bulbs
  • X - NO Compressed Gas Cylinders
  • X - NO Copiers
  • X - NO CRT Monitors
  • X - NO Electronics
  • X - NO Fire/Smoke Detectors
  • X - NO Medical Waste
  • X - NO Medicine
  • X - NO Motor Oil
  • X - NO PCB Oil
  • X - NO Printers
  • X - NO Radioactive Material
  • X - NO Tires
  • X - NO Television Sets

For more information head over to lafayettela.gov.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore

The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Comments / 2

Related
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
PELICAN, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors say new subdivision hurting their drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Lafayette Parish, LA
Government
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette Parish, LA
Society
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

A New Cottage Shop is Now Open On Alamo in Lake Charles

I remember a time, a very long time ago, when my mother would drag me to the "Cottage Shops" on Alamo Street. I truly feel those shops are the reason that I, being a 39-year-old man, still puts my hands in my pockets to "not touch anything" when in stores like those. I do remember there being a Louisiana Market store over there that sold coffee, and we would get ALL the free samples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Household Hazardous Waste#Hazardous Waste Disposal#Commercial Waste#Oil Paint#Lcg
KATC News

UPDATE: Former Muni golf course employee issued summons

KATC Investigates has confirmed the name of the employee arrested in connection with alleged theft at the Municipal Golf Course. Yesterday, we reported that an annual audit said that an LCG "golf shop attendant was manipulating register transactions and not entering sales in their point-of-sale system in order to misappropriate cash collections. The Government's controls identified irregularities with the types of transactions entered into the point-of-sale system. The suspected employee was questioned by the Police Department on April 13, 2022 and subsequently arrested after admitting to the misappropriation of cash collections for a period of approximately three months. Since the sales transactions were not recorded or recorded incorrectly in the point-of-sale system, the amount of the misappropriation is unknown at this time."
LAFAYETTE, LA
kadn.com

Vision For A More Colorful Community

New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
WAFB

Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart according to emergency officials. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m on Thursday, June 2. According to emergency officials, a woman was using the self-checkout at the Neighborhood Walmart on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Three of the last six Sears stores in Louisiana to close

Three of the last six Sears stores in Louisiana are set to close. Hometown stores in Eunice, Mansura and Luling have begun liquidation sales and will be part of about 100 stores across 30 states that the struggling retail brand will close, according to Facebook posts Tuesday. Transformco, which bought...
LOUISIANA STATE
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Car Burglar Hits Arnaudville Neighborhood

Barking dogs alerted some Arnaudville residents to something amiss early Wednesday morning. It wasn't until daylight when they realized why those canines were yapping. A burglar hit at least one part of the town overnight, stealing a gun and ammunition from one vehicle. We were first tipped off about the...
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy