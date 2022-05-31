ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Murdered Boyfriend Identified Following Arrest of Live-in Girlfriend (UPDATE)

By Brandon Comeaux
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I87Ni_0fwQezQx00
Brandon Comeaux

Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th.

According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found Manuel dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with McAfee in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QZGL9_0fwQezQx00
Hemera Technologies, Thinkstock

McAfee - who is from Longview, Texas - then allegedly fled the Lafayette house and headed back home to Longview and later turned herself into authorities there. She is being extradited back to Lafayette to face the following charges:

  • 1 count Second Degree Murder
  • 1 count of Unauthorized Use of an Auto

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Teen Wounded In Third Opelousas Shooting This Week

Another day brings another shooting in Louisiana third oldest city. For the third time in the last five days, Opelousas police are investigating a shooting. This latest shooting has landed a teenager in the hospital. According to investigators, the shooting happened around midnight Thursday night near the intersection of Lastrapes...
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

EBRSO: Woman stabs employee at Neighborhood Walmart

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman stabbed a man while checking out at a Neighborhood Walmart, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The call about the stabbing came in around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. According to EBRSO, a woman was using the self-checkout at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
houmatimes.com

TPSO seeks help with unsolved murder from 2020

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that Terrebonne Parish Detectives are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a Houma man, which occurred on 10/29/2020, in the subdivision of Village East. Sheriff Soignet is asking for the public’s assistance in solving the case, which left 27-year-old Darius Ross of...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigates deadly shooting on Brady Street

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in the 2900 block of Brady Street. When officers arrived to the scene, they found 57-year-old Michael Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead on the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Live In#Violent Crime#Lpd#Noaa#Scec
KPLC TV

COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
WAFB

Man arrested in shooting death of fiancee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department, along with help from the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force, arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of his fiancee. Investigators arrested Gerald Smith, 31, on Wednesday, June 1, in the death of his fiancee, Cathy Watson, 41....
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Missing Lake Charles man found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Conner has been safely located and is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly Lake Charles man, according to the Calcasieu Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - June 1, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 1, 2022. Desmond Jmar Adams, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; broken tail lamps. Nathan Elias Magee, 42, Sulphur: Contempt of court; burglary. Stevie Ann...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Opelousas homicide

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a homicide in the City of Opelousas. On May 30, 2022, officers with the Opelousas Police Department were dispatched to 1217 Ina Clare Dr. for a shooting complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Kendol Payne shot multiple times and had died as a result of his injuries.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
NEW IBERIA, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy