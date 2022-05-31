ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Hurricane Safety: Learn how to keep your home and family safe during a hurricane with The Red Cross

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — The one thing you can do to protect yourself, your family,...

www.khou.com

MySanAntonio

Friends, family mourn father of four killed in East End hit-and-run

The family of slain Houston cyclist Sajid Barajas is still looking for answers after the 47-year-old father of four was killed on a rare bike ride home early on Memorial Day. Barajas clocked out of his shift at Grocers Supply in south Houston and biked nearly six miles into Magnolia Park, where he was killed. He normally carpooled with a coworker, but that coworker wasn't scheduled to work because of the holiday, his aunt Cristina Islas said. That meant Barajas had to take his bike to and from the warehouse, putting him in a vulnerable position as a cyclist on Houston's notoriously dangerous roadways.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston can help you get the smile you've always wanted!

Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer! On our June 6 episode we will highlight Comprehensive Dental Group of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
City
Houston, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE THIS EVENING

SkyEye is over a traffic backup after an 18-wheeler struck the guard wall on the Eastex Freeway in northeast Houston. When the 18-wheeler struck the wall on the southbound ramp of the US-59 Eastex Freeway to the eastbound North 610 Loop, it sent debris to the northbound US-59 below. The...
HOUSTON, TX
#Hurricane Preparedness#The Red Cross#Hurricanes#Disaster Management
fox26houston.com

Body found after Houston boy, 15, went missing in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON - Authorities say the body of 15-year-old boy has been found after he went missing in Sims Bayou on Thursday evening. The Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department helped search for the boy in the bayou in an area south of Airport Blvd. and west of Scott Street.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

A quick life-saving scan

HOUSTON — According to the CDC, heart disease, cancer and stroke killed over 1.6 million people in 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Can certain plants in your yard actually help with allergies?

HOUSTON — They're pretty and can smell great and often, they're full of pollen and other allergens that can leave us sniffling and sneezing. But what if there were flowers, shrubs or beautiful plants that could help ease your allergies?. “Let me set the record straight,” said certified arborist...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

TWO SHOT AND BABY KIDNAPPED IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

On June 1, 2022, at about 7:30 PM the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting a shooting in the 30120 block of Aldine Westfield Road, Spring Texas. Upon arrival, Deputies discovered two victims who both appear to …. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-shot-and-baby-kidnapped-in-south-montgomery-county/

