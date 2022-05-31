A list of high tech items to help you stay hurricane ready!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
HOUSTON — Savory Scones ($6) will be available from May 30 - June 12 and can be ordered online and in-bakery for pick-up and local delivery. Guests can learn about the following chef collaboration through Sprinkles' Instagram and website. Houston, get your savory scones at Sprinkles' newest Houston bakery...
Your teeth are your greatest asset, so it’s important to make sure you are receiving the best dental care available. You don’t need to go further than Houston Tx to find top rated dentists who can offer you comprehensive dental care and beautiful, healthy teeth. Here’s how you can find the best Dentist Houston Tx!
A New Orleans-based bar devoted to frozen cocktails is expanding its presence in the Houston area. Fat Tuesday recently opened a new location in Katy (6841 N Fry Rd.) and will soon follow with another west of the Galleria (8366 Westheimer Rd.). Known for its to-go service that includes drive-thrus,...
HOUSTON - Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend. The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
HOUSTON – Houston Life continues to shine a spotlight on some amazing 2022 grads, and today we introduce you to a local entrepreneur who started selling homemade lip gloss in 2018, and today her brand has expanded into skincare, apparel, and accessories. Her name is Aaliyah Arnold, the 17-year-old...
A new ER and hospital is slated for San Antonio's Castle Hills area on the site of a now-defunct specialty hospital. Do you know an individual or team making a huge impact in the San Antonio health care industry? The San Antonio Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 2022 Health Care Heroes awards. Winners will be recognized at an in-person awards event on October 20, 2022 and featured in the San Antonio Business Journal. The deadline to nominate is July 20, 2022.
HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy has drowned after going fishing with a friend in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston Thursday night. This happened near Margaret Jenkins Park. Houston police tweeted at around 9:03 p.m. that officers with the southeast division were working alongside Houston fire and FOX in the search.
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. From sports, to food and drink festivals, and ample concerts there is no shortage of fun to be had in the city this week. Add an Event, Offer or...
HOUSTON — They say the sky's the limit, but in the case of Alexandra Lindgren, her story is out of this world. NASA's SpaceX Crew 4 is orbiting Earth while doing research on board the International Space Station. The international crew of astronauts will serve as the fourth commercial crew rotation mission aboard the ISS.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a bachelor's degree in Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON – Local pest control company Arrow Exterminators warned of a strong mosquito season and shared ways to prevent mosquitos from swarming your home. Eliminate all sources of standing water such as children’s wading pools, birdbaths and flower pots. Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from...
HOUSTON — Dr. Terri Alani has some special offers for Great Day Viewers. Right now, get a complimentary new patient exam with a purchase of a full set of x-rays, $250 dollars off Snap-On smile or $300 dollars off each veneer. To make an appointment, call 713-621-5141 or log...
HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’
