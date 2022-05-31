ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

A list of high tech items to help you stay hurricane ready!

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — So the old saying goes "stay ready, so you don't have to get...

www.khou.com

cw39.com

Preparing your home for hurricane season

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Hurricane officially starts in June. It’s important to make sure that your house is prepared to withstand any storm. Researchers at the insurance institute for business & home safety (ibhs) are sharing important tips for how to strengthen and prepare homes to withstand these events.
postingstation.com

What the Top Rated Dentist in Houston Tx Does

Your teeth are your greatest asset, so it’s important to make sure you are receiving the best dental care available. You don’t need to go further than Houston Tx to find top rated dentists who can offer you comprehensive dental care and beautiful, healthy teeth. Here’s how you can find the best Dentist Houston Tx!
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros hosting job fair this weekend for potential employees

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend. The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)
pvamu.edu

PVAMU architecture students’ winning design could be a game-changer following natural disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
Click2Houston.com

Houston teen created her own cosmetic brand

HOUSTON – Houston Life continues to shine a spotlight on some amazing 2022 grads, and today we introduce you to a local entrepreneur who started selling homemade lip gloss in 2018, and today her brand has expanded into skincare, apparel, and accessories. Her name is Aaliyah Arnold, the 17-year-old...
bizjournals

Houston company snaps up 55,000-square-foot hospital in Castle Hills

A new ER and hospital is slated for San Antonio's Castle Hills area on the site of a now-defunct specialty hospital. Do you know an individual or team making a huge impact in the San Antonio health care industry? The San Antonio Business Journal is seeking nominations for its 2022 Health Care Heroes awards. Winners will be recognized at an in-person awards event on October 20, 2022 and featured in the San Antonio Business Journal. The deadline to nominate is July 20, 2022.
KHOU

Teen drowns after slipping into deep spot in Sims Bayou, police say

HOUSTON — A 15-year-old boy has drowned after going fishing with a friend in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston Thursday night. This happened near Margaret Jenkins Park. Houston police tweeted at around 9:03 p.m. that officers with the southeast division were working alongside Houston fire and FOX in the search.
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: June 9 to 12, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. From sports, to food and drink festivals, and ample concerts there is no shortage of fun to be had in the city this week. Add an Event, Offer or...
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
Click2Houston.com

Expert tips on how to prepare for mosquito season

HOUSTON – Local pest control company Arrow Exterminators warned of a strong mosquito season and shared ways to prevent mosquitos from swarming your home. Eliminate all sources of standing water such as children’s wading pools, birdbaths and flower pots. Keep rain gutters cleaned out to prevent water from...
KHOU

Ways to enhance your smile on a budget

HOUSTON — Dr. Terri Alani has some special offers for Great Day Viewers. Right now, get a complimentary new patient exam with a purchase of a full set of x-rays, $250 dollars off Snap-On smile or $300 dollars off each veneer. To make an appointment, call 713-621-5141 or log...
Click2Houston.com

Texas pitmaster Ara Malekian shares his secrets to perfect brisket

HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’
