Latah County, ID

Jim Anderson Memorial Vandal Scramble this Saturday

By Jessica Megis
pullmanradio.com
 2 days ago

pullmanradio.com

pullmanradio.com

Pullman Community gardens at Koppel Farm on Saturday

The Palouse Conservation District and the WSU Entomology Graduate Student Association hosts an insect extravaganza at the Koppel Farm in Pullman, Saturday, June 4th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. This is a family-friendly event and all ages are welcome to attend. To register for the event visit the link.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Art show at Simpson Methodist church starts June 5th

Local oil and acrylic artist, Larry Arbour, will open the Art Show at the Simpson Methodist Church gallery in Pullman this Sunday at 12:00 pm. The INFINITE EXPRESSIONS Show depicts painted landscapes and will be open Mondays through Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Grand opening celebration at Judy’s Trail in Troy

The Palouse Land Trust invites community members to Judy’s Trail ribbon cutting and celebration Saturday 4th at 12:00 pm at the Neuman Conservation forest in Troy. The event is at the trailhead along Big Meadow Creek near the intersection of McKeehan Road and Big Meadow Road.
TROY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Officer Lee Newbill Kids Safety Fair Returns To Moscow Saturday

The Officer Lee Newbill Kids Safety Fair returns to Moscow on Saturday. The fair wasn’t held the last two years because of the pandemic. It’s from 10:00 to 2:00 at the Eastside Marketplace. The fair includes emergency vehicles on display and a Life Flight helicopter. There will be a bike rodeo, car seat checks, bike safety checks and free bike helmets and hot dogs.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Rosalia Battle Days Saturday

The annual Rosalia Battle Days community celebration is this weekend. It begins at 7:00 Saturday morning with breakfast followed by a fun run at 8:00, barrel racing at 9:00 and the parade at 11:00. There are events and activities throughout the afternoon on Saturday in Rosalia.
ROSALIA, WA
pullmanradio.com

Tekoa Trestle Rededicated This Weekend As A Trail

The old railroad trestle in Tekoa will be rededicated this weekend as it reopens as a trail. The steel trestle over Hangman Creek is nearly a thousand feet long and over a hundred feet high. The State of Washington spent over a million dollars to deck the trestle for a trail. The ceremony is Sunday morning at 10:00.
TEKOA, WA
pullmanradio.com

New York musician to open Dahmen barn summer concert series Saturday

Artisans at the Dahmen Barn opens its summer concert series with New York based musician, Marc Berger, Saturday at 7:00 pm. Berger’s songs span from country, blues, folk and rock n’ roll. He will also be joined by guitarist Joe Brasch. Tickets are available at the door only,...
MUSIC
pullmanradio.com

Registration for Good Food Co-op fun run on Saturday

Pullman Good Food Co-op will host a 5k/10k run this Saturday, June 4th at 10:30 am. The start and finish will be outside the Paradise Creek Brewery Trailside Taproom. This is a community-friendly fun run and walk to support the Pullman Good Food Co-op. To register for the event, click...
PULLMAN, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Farewell, 'simply' North Idaho

This is typically a research-based column space, meant to make little reference to anything personal. As you read this, we’re cleaning an empty house which is no longer ours. The Pod with our meager belongings is gone, and tomorrow morning, we’ll no longer be Kootenai County residents. After 23 years of Idaho life.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

New Downtown Moscow Event Debuts Saturday

The Moscow Chamber of Commerce is debuting another new downtown event this weekend. Camp Moscowanna is from 4:00 to 8:00. The event includes food and drinks and live music. Adults who want to buy alcohol need to purchase a drink ticket. You can find a link for drink tickets here https://checkout.square.site/buy/YSX6WXW3M47QFVMBOJN4NR6A?fbclid=IwAR2IZNEXE449As7YKai3qGBE_xVCqXs8SWKHOYQZnbLfEa4Dsk6U2PMagdE.
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Boxing match fundraiser Saturday in Worley

Frank Bybee wants to run across the country this summer. But first, some people need to hit each other. The Worley man has scheduled a boxing smoker for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Worley gym, 192 Mitch Michal Drive. There will be several matches in different weight classes. Each will...
WORLEY, ID
KREM

Kayaker dies in Salmon River in Idaho County

IDAHO COUNTY, Idaho — A 56-year-old man was killed Monday in a kayaking accident in the Salmon River, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office reported. Officials said the International Emergency Response Coordinator Center (IERCC) received an SOS call stating a kayaker had died from a Garmin inReach device. The information was relayed to Idaho County Dispatch.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Repertory Theatre In Moscow Returns This Summer After 6 Year Hiatus

The Idaho Repertory Theatre in Moscow is back after a 6 year hiatus. The summer theatre in residence at the University of Idaho returns this summer with a production of “Every Brilliant Thing.” The Idaho Rep performances start June 17th at the Forge Theatre on Sweet Avenue. You can find a link for tickets here https://uitickets.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=ARTS&linkID=uitickets&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=
MOSCOW, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Ignite cda OKs $100K for park makeover

COEUR d’ALENE — The city of Coeur d’Alene's urban renewal agency recently approved providing another $100,000 toward the renovation of Sherman Square Park. Ignite cda, which bought the property on the 300 block of Sherman Avenue in late 2020 for $500,000, and already contributed another $25,000, agreed to provide the money to the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club, which is overseeing the project.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Woman Stung by Bee Nearly Crashes Into Idaho River

CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities say a tree saved a woman who passed out after being stung by a bee from crashing into an Idaho river Tuesday afternoon. According to Idaho State Police, on Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 12 for a car that hit a tree. A 36-year-old woman from Juliaetta had been stung in the face by a bee and passed out, went off the roadway and struck a tree, narrowly avoiding a plunge into the Clearwater River. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. ISP said she was wearing a seat belt.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID

