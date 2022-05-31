ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamer, ID

Michael "Mike" Gene Barnes

Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael "Mike" Gene Barnes 1/3/1964 - 5/26/2022 Michael Gene "Mike" Barnes, 58, of Hamer, passed away May 26, 2022, at his home. Mike was born January 3, 1964, in Anaheim, California, and adopted by Gene Edwin Barnes and Kathryn Baliff Berrett Barnes. He grew up in Lewisville and attended schools in...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

James "Poppi" Henry Bunnell Jr

James "Poppi" Henry Bunnell Jr 9/20/1942 - 5/30/2022 James Henry Bunnell Jr. passed away on May 30th, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born on September 20th, 1942 in Amesbury, MA to James Henry Bunnell Sr & Lorraine Muriel Violette. James was known by many as Jim, and most famously, "Poppi". Jim grew up in a French-Canadian, Italian, and Irish family. He frequently reminisced on large family gatherings/dinners, along with his time growing up in Massachusetts and Pacoima, California. Throughout his life, Jim had a passion for Doo-Wop music. He loved sharing that passion with family and friends through his vast collection of records, CD's, and Jukebox. He was a man of many adventures and had a love of cars, especially his favorite car - a 1964 aquamarine GTO. His ultimate love was his beautiful wife, Janet. Janet & Jim had a love like no other, and brought their families together in July of 1975. They were married for nearly 47 amazing years. Jim was proud to have worked in the produce/grocery industry for 40 years before retiring in 2000.
RIGBY, ID
Post Register

Clements, Terry

Terry Lynn Clements was born July 1, 1944, in Rexburg, Idaho, and died on May 27, 2022, at age 78, while surrounded by his loving family and wife of 58 years. Terry died from medical complications. Terry was the 3rd child born to George and Thelma Clements. His siblings are Lamar (Shirley) Clements and Larue (Joe) Mortensen. Terry and his bestest girlfriend Becky Barney were married on July 11, 1964, in St. Anthony, Idaho at Dale and Betty Barney's, her parents, home. Together they have 4 daughters, Lynette (Kent) Hathaway, Michelle (Steven) Lusk, Taunya Hansen, Heather (Duke) Turner. He loved all his 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A point of pride to Terry was his decision to enlist in the Army National Guard, where he served 6 years before being Honorably discharged. His work ethic was demonstrated while he worked as a pool plasterer, excavator, logger, loader operator, and long-haul trucker. In his lifetime, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix, build, or drive. To Terry (AKA Clem), life was about having fun, pulling pranks, and enjoying life. But his shenanigans and fun weren't limited to just his family, as his charismatic personality drew everybody to him. One of his nearest and dearest friends and partner in crimes is Sue Leonard, who will always share a special place in our family's hearts. While he never needed an excuse for a good celebration, the holiday traditions were of epic proportions, especially Halloween with decorations that took up the entire yard. Our family will always treasure the countless memories made. Terry was proceeded in death by his parents, George and Thelma; his half-sisters, Lila, Mary, and Minnie; two sons-in-law, Scott Summers and James Bergmans; and 2 great granddaughters, Briauna and Shaylynn Bergeson. Services will be held on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, at 11am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Wilford Ward Building, 215 North 2400 East, St. Anthony, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Burial with military rites will be at the Wilford Cemetery. Arrangemtnes are under the direction of Bert Flamm Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com where a link to live streaming will be provided prior to the funeral. Terry 7/1/1944 - 5/27/2022Clements.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Hillcrest AD Wendy Johnson stepping down

Hillcrest athletic director Wendy Johnson has stepped down and will take on the same role at Cheyenne South High School in Wyoming beginning next month. Johnson, who is from Wyoming and has family in the area, said there have been numerous times she thought about relocating to be closer to family and the Cheyenne South job proved a perfect opportunity.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

New 55 and older apartment complex coming to Idaho Falls

A new active senior apartment complex will be opening in Idaho Falls in fall 2023, seeking to alleviate the crowded housing market in the city. The complex, the Ivory at Woodruff, will take about 18 months for its developer Helu Development to construct. Helu management held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
City
Bancroft, ID
City
Rigby, ID
State
California State
City
Hamer, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Obituaries
State
Idaho State
Idaho Falls, ID
Obituaries
Post Register

ITD to hold open house on I-15 project between Northgate and Blackfoot

POCATELLO – The Idaho Transportation Department is hosting an open house from June 6-13 to share information and gather public input about designs to widen Interstate 15 between the Northgate Parkway Interchange (Exit 73) and Blackfoot. “Most of Interstate 15 was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s and it...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Shelley-Firth QRU proposes to acquire ambulance

The Shelley-Firth Quick Response Unit (QRU) is putting together a proposal to acquire an ambulance for their services so they can have a faster response time to the calls they answer. They went before the Shelley City Council at their May meeting, not to request funding from the city, but to ask for community support.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Post Register

American Auto College opens in Blackfoot

American Auto College, an automotive technician school that offers a hybrid of traditional classroom instruction with apprenticeship-style learning, held a ribbon cutting on June 1 to mark the completion of their Blackfoot facility at 1010 W. Bridge. The first day of classes will take place on July 18. There are...
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Post Register

Local business sees success with crayfish cages

IDAHO FALLS — Crayfishing isn't advertised on local tourist sites as a must-do activity. Idaho Fish and Game doesn’t track population numbers or trends. And while most people think of crayfish as being only part of the Louisiana Cajun tradition, Idaho Falls-based business Crayster has expanded local interest and education.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

No injuries reported in train derailment near Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Authorities are investigating after 15 Union Pacific train cars derailed near Pocatello Thursday morning. Union Pacific spokeswoman Robynn Tysver told EastIdahoNews.com that no injuries were reported in the derailment, which happened around 5:45 a.m. near Bannock Highway. Some of the train cars were carrying cement,...
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Man, woman arrested for stealing car parts from Idaho Falls home

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (CBS2) — A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday after stealing car parts from an Idaho Falls home, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says. The suspects, Christopher Williams and Alana Faus, are both 39-year-olds from Idaho Falls. Police got a report that the two were at a house on 65th E. at around 2:45 p.m.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Forest Service plans open houses

Three open houses where people can learn about forest projects and ask questions of Forest Service personnel are planned in Challis, Mackay and North Fork in early June. The events are geared to three ranger districts in the Salmon-Challis Forest. Stations will be set up where people can learn about the priority programs in each district, hear about plans for 2022 projects, bring up their concerns and ask questions of forest specialists.
CHALLIS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rigby High School#Walker Farms
Post Register

Rexburg City Council appoints new police chief

REXBURG — A new police chief will take the helm of the Rexburg Police Department on June 15. During Wednesday night’s Rexburg City Council meeting, Mayor Jerry Merrill announced that Rexburg Police Lt. Josh Rhodes has been appointed to take over for Chief Shane Turman when he retires later this month. Turman has served as a police officer for decades.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

Rexburg woman returns home after being detained in China for nearly three years

A Rexburg woman, who had been in Chinese custody since September 2019, returned to the United States on Monday. Alyssa Petersen, the former director of the Rexburg-based English teaching program China Horizons, was arrested and detained by Chinese police on accusations of “illegally moving people across borders,” the Rexburg Standard Journal reported at the time of her arrest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Post Register

Jefferson County Planning and Zoning updates

The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners approved an amended plat for the Blackstone Estates and approved the Development Agreement for Saddle Hills Subdivision at their May 9 meeting. Blackstone Estates, one of two subdivision developments just south of Highway 48 between 4200 E and Clark St., applied for their second...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy