ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

GO ART! honors region's arts supporters with annual awards dinner

By Joanne Beck
The Batavian
The Batavian
 2 days ago

GO ART! staff presented the annual Genean Awards on Saturday night while also celebrating the nonprofit's 60th birthday.

Submitted photos. Top photo, Carol Hertel was honored as the 2021 Volunteer of the Year.

Jennifer Neroni-Truppo, past GO ART! board member and current board member for Lake Plains Players, was named Artist of the Year.

Matthew Gray, co-owner of Eli Fish Brewing Company, accepted the award on behalf of his company as Supporter of the Year.

The Organization of the Year was GLOW YMCA.  Accepting the award was Executive Director Greg Reed.

Not pictured: The Lifetime Achievement Award, posthumously given to Lance Anderson, was accepted on his behalf by John Venturelli.

Comments / 0

Related
Bensalem Times

‘Glow Up’ empowerment event for girls

Maria Grande LLC is hosting a ‘Glow Up’ girls’ empowerment event on Thursday, June 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Beat Street, 77 Buck Road, Huntington Valley, for girls ages 11-17. Speakers include 19-year-old influencer Jaycee Park. There will be live music, DJ, prizes. The goal...
KIDS
Lootpress

Oceana Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament officially announced

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oceana Chamber of Commerce released information Tuesday morning pertaining to its upcoming annual golf tournament. The tournament – the initial launch for which Lootpress coverage can be seen here – was conceived as a means of generating funds for events and projects to be held and to benefit the town of Oceana.
OCEANA, WV
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
420
Followers
421
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy