Kern County has brand new tool in its ongoing battle against disease-carrying mosquitoes. It’s called a Wide Area Larvicide Spraying system or WILS for short, and it will specifically those target ankle biters that showed up in Arvin in 2013 before moving into Bakersfield in 2018. Starting June 6th, the Kern Mosquito and Vector Control District’s new spraying system will embark on a six-week pilot project focusing on three high risk areas. The spraying will take place late at night.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO