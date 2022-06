The Houston Rockets have been the worst team in the NBA for two consecutive seasons. That’s a rare feat, but it’s not exactly a distinguished one. Still, the future looks bright in Space City. Jalen Green has every appearance of a future superstar. Alperen Sengun and Kevin Porter Jr. are both brimming with upside as well. These Rockets will be competitive again, but it may not be any time soon.

