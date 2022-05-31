Ambassador Caffery Traffic Projects Highlight Early June Closures

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO