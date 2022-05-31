Ambassador Caffery Traffic Projects Highlight Early June Closures

Maaike Erents, joined News15 at Noon to share about the latest event in Downtown Lafayette, Downtown Rising. A big celebration is coming to Parc International, in Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event is calledDowntown Rising and celebrates Downtown’s renewed energy, growth and changes. Organizers recently announced a topnotch lineup featuring nationally renowned headliners COLD WAR KIDS and Andy Frasco & The UN. Included in the lineup are local favorites DJ Digital and DJ Concourse, Julian Primeaux, Clay Cormier, and The Debtors. Gates open at 1pm and the event kicks off with a DJ set brought by a variety of local DJ’s. With this year’s extended event times from 1pm to 10pm and a longer lineup of artists, Downtown Rising 2022 promises to be bigger than ever before. Tickets are only $25 and are now on sale at www.socialentertainment.net , including VIP, Front Row, and General Admission.
Comments / 0