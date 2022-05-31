ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ambassador Caffery Traffic Projects Highlight Early June Closures

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s another summer of traffic closures in Lafayette and Ambassador Caffery Parkway is taking center stage. The heavily-traveled roadway has several parts of it under construction and, as the summer months begin, you can only expect to see more roadwork being done on it. What’s Happening On Ambassador...

Calcasieu Parish News

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13

LiDAR Scanning for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project to Start June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on June 2, 2022, that slow moving traffic may be encountered during non-peak hours along portions of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish beginning Monday, June 13, 2022, and continuing until Friday, June 17, 2022. As part of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project, this work will survey I-10. Crews will travel along the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge area in Lake Charles, as well as the surface streets near the bridge scanning this corridor with LiDAR technology (Mobile Light Detection and Ranging).
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KATC News

New Fees coming To Moncus Park Have Residents Upset

New fees are coming to Moncus Park, and the majority of residents we talked to about it say they're upset. The majority of people dislike the idea of having to pay for parking their vehicles at Moncus Park, but park officials say the park has to be maintained and expenses have to be paid.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Cargill to begin closure of Avery Island salt mine

Cargill says they will begin the process of closing the salt mine located on Avery Island in Iberia Parish prompting the closure of the mine and surrounding area. A spokesperson for Cargill tells KATC that the process will begin on June 6, 2022. The company will fill the mine with water. They say the move marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey to safely close the oldest operating salt mine in the United States.
AVERY ISLAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Tickets about to be doubled on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

Interstate 10 drivers will have their speed tracked by cameras and face double fines if the automated system calculates faster times when crossing the 18-mile bridge over the Atchafalaya Basin should the governor approve a bill that cleared it final legislative hurdle. The Louisiana House voted 78-12 to approve Senate...
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Who's building where in Acadiana? Here are the building permits issued May 17-31

MEDICAL: 111 Medical Park Drive, description, new outpatient health facility for Compass Behavioral Center of Lafayette; applicant, Poche Prouet Associates; contractor, Southwest Contractors; $2.179 million. TOWER: 417 N. Buchanan St., description, additions to tower; applicant, Shawn Royer; contractor, MASTEC Network Solutions; $40,000. APARTMENTS: 326 Guilbeau Road, description, stairwell repair; applicant,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Neighbors say new subdivision hurting their drainage

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you go to the new Park Place Subdivision, off Southpark Road, and stand by the last row of houses on the west side, you can see the roofs of houses on Louisiana Avenue. The new houses sit higher and old houses sit lower. Even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
whereyat.com

Louisiana's Cajun Boudin Trail

Fondly called "Cajun fast food," boudin is seasoned rice and pork stuffed into a sausage casing and steamed, smoked, or grilled. Easily one of the most unique foods found in Acadiana—otherwise known as South Louisiana—boudin has gone from being an obscure dish loved by locals and fastidious foodies to a country-wide phenomenon. Everyone wants boudin these days and it's easy to get with major brands like Manda and Savoie's distributing country-wide to supermarket chains like Safeway, Albertsons, and even Walmart. But the best way to enjoy authentic Cajun boudin is to go to the source.
LOUISIANA STATE
thriveswla.com

Family Works – Joseph’s Electrical Center

Erin Howle, lighting consultant at Joseph’s Electrical Center, says the family business began in the 1960s with her great-grandfather, Mike Lanza, as part of his electrical contracting business, Lake Charles Electric. “My grandfather, Joseph (Joe) Lanza, bought the showroom and electrical supply house portion in 1973, and Joseph’s Electrical Center, as we know it today, was born,” she says.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thriveswla.com

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business. Two brothers, both Lake Charles natives, are examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that is prevalent in Southwest Louisiana. Each one has his own business and their own path of how it came to be, but they share a passion for this area despite the challenges experienced from Mother Nature.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft

Authorities Searching for Suspect Involved in Lake Charles CVS Store Break In and Theft. On June 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Lake Charles, Louisiana reported that they are are looking for a suspect in connection with a break in and theft at a CVS store. According to police, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, May 11, the suspect seen in the photo and video shattered the front door of CVS on Ryan Street in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The suspect entered the pharmacy and stole medications then fled the store on foot.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

Downtown Rising Getting Ready to Takeover Downtown Lafayette Sunday

Maaike Erents, joined News15 at Noon to share about the latest event in Downtown Lafayette, Downtown Rising. A big celebration is coming to Parc International, in Downtown Lafayette on Saturday, June 4, 2022. The event is calledDowntown Rising and celebrates Downtown’s renewed energy, growth and changes. Organizers recently announced a topnotch lineup featuring nationally renowned headliners COLD WAR KIDS and Andy Frasco & The UN. Included in the lineup are local favorites DJ Digital and DJ Concourse, Julian Primeaux, Clay Cormier, and The Debtors. Gates open at 1pm and the event kicks off with a DJ set brought by a variety of local DJ’s. With this year’s extended event times from 1pm to 10pm and a longer lineup of artists, Downtown Rising 2022 promises to be bigger than ever before. Tickets are only $25 and are now on sale at www.socialentertainment.net , including VIP, Front Row, and General Admission.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Baby Ducklings Rescued in Youngsville

Sometimes you need something that is going to make your day brighter and help you smile a bit. Well here is your reason to smile today!. Mayor Ken Ritter posted a video to his Facebook page of a family of baby ducklings being rescued from a drain. It seems that...
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

