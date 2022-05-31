ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murdered Boyfriend Identified Following Arrest of Live-in Girlfriend (UPDATE)

By Brandon Comeaux
 3 days ago
Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th. According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check...

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

