Sign in Fast Food Line Leaves Customers Laughing, Yet Disappointed [PHOTO]

Lafayette, LA

By Chris Reed
 4 days ago
They aren't the only ones. A listener sent me this photo from the drive-thru at Krystal Burger reportedly in the New Orleans area and while I am shocked to see it, I actually understand...

Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

