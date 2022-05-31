ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSUE Patrick Named NJCAA All-Region 23 Team of 2022

Cover picture for the articleLSU Eunice freshman Patrick Vienne has been named to the 2022 NJCAA All-Region 23 Team, it was announced earlier this month. Vienne is part of the 12-man squad made up of members of the MACCC and LSUE. Vienne is now eligible for NJCAA All-American honors, which will be announced...

