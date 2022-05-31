Post 297 freshmen solidified as one squad in 2022

Plans are underway to celebrate all things books in one of the nation’s most well-read cities, according to organizers of the inaugural Missouri Book Festival. The festival, which is heralded as a “literary celebration like no other,” is set for Aug. 26-27 with events primarily being held in downtown Washington. The city was recognized earlier this year by the Community Literacy Foundation for being a “Best Read Community in America” after local readers logged more than 1.5 million pages of reading in 2020. The combination of this achievement and the charms of downtown Washington architecture made the city the ideal location for this festival, according to organizers.

WASHINGTON, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO