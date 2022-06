In the photograph at the right, an alligator rests on a canal bank along the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, while in the photo at the left, an osprey keeps an eye out for any potential dinner stealers while snacking on a fish the osprey caught. The one-way, 11-mile wildlife drive is open each Friday through Sunday and federal holidays. The entrance gate at 2850 Lust Rd., Apopka, opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. The exit gate on Jones Avenue in Zellwood closes at 5 p.m.

APOPKA, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO