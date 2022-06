The U.S. Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. The proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the U.S. The biggest benefit to being an MSA is the ability to apply for federal grants not open to other areas.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO