After 49 years of leading the Morgan State University (MSU) musically, Melvin N. Miles, Jr., Director of University Bands and Instructor of Music at Morgan State University, retired. According to information provided online by MSU, the native Baltimorean—who is also a Morgan College alumnus— reportedly served on the Morgan State University faculty since 1973. Instructing and directing a range of students who were a part of the high-energy Morgan State University Marching Band called “The Magnificent Marching Machine” to the MSU Symphonic Winds, and various ensembles, and even a pep band, were among his professional contributions.

