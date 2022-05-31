ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Island, SC

Where can families eat a good meal for a good price?

By Allie Douglas
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith inflation run amuck, taking the family out to eat without breaking the bank is more challenging than ever. Many eateries that offered kid’s nights before the pandemic no longer feature such a deal, but these restaurants are still making it easier for families to enjoy the thrill of sharing a...

WCBD Count on 2

Where to find deals and freebies on National Donut Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need an excuse to indulge in a delicious donut? You are in luck because June 3 is National Donut Day! Traditionally celebrated on the first Friday of June, National Donut Day was created in 1938 by the Chicago Salvation Army as a way to honor women who served donuts to soldiers during […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Eater

Chef Nico Romo Shares Italian Family Recipes at Laura in Summerville

Chef Nico Romo is well known in Charleston for his French fare at Nico in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy in downtown Charleston, but now he’s bringing Italian to Summerville with the opening of Laura on Wednesday, June 1. The 101 Main Street restaurant is an ode to Romo’s Italian grandmother Laura, who grew up in Arpino in Central Italy. Her cooking was influenced by the styles of Northern and Southern Italy.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family featured on upcoming Disney+ show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston family is getting the chance to reconnect thanks to a new show on Disney+. The Wilsondebriano Family will be featured on ‘Disney Family Reboot,’ an upcoming show by executive producers Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Parents Monique and Chevalo launched the ‘Charleston Gourmet Burger Company,’ an all-natural, gluten-free line of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

My Dream Dinner winner, 5/30

Frozen Irish coffee, seafood and a nostalgic dessert. Phyllis Gates of Mount Pleasant would like to enjoy her dream dinner with philanthropic musicians while indulging in seafood dishes, a classic coconut cake and a dessert-like frozen cocktail. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: “My husband Michael, Don Henley and Jackson Browne — all...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Nostalgic seafood restaurant opens on Sullivan's Island

A new casual seafood restaurant is now serving Sullivan's Island. Sullivan’s Fish Camp is a family-friendly spot that serves dayboat seafood, cold drinks and frozen cocktails in an old-school fish camp setting. Grounded in nostalgia and rooted in high-quality offerings and local ingredients, Sullivan’s Fish Camp is deeply rooted...
SULLIVAN'S ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

The Southern Writer: The vanishing art of porch sitting

It’s a vanishing art, porch sitting. There was a time, though, when folks retired to the porch just to pass the time. As a boy, I sat on my parent’s screen porch and counted the trucks going by. When that bored me, I’d guess which color car or truck might come by next. When that got old, I counted the pulpwood trucks rolling by for it was the day of the green monoculture’s emergence and pulpwood trucks aplenty plied the Augusta Highway. I sat on the porch each day and watched the highway.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New home and beauty businesses coming to Trenholm Plaza in Forest Acres

FOREST ACRES — Two new national retailers are headed into available space at Trenholm Plaza, the high-end retail center in Forest Acres. HomeGoods, a furniture and housewares retailer, and cosmetics shop Sephora are coming to the shopping center, according to construction plans approved by the town of Forest Acres.
FOREST ACRES, SC
wgac.com

Senior Farmers Market Program Available in South Carolina

The South Carolina Department of Agriculture’s senior farmers market nutrition program is back, providing fresh local produce to low-income seniors. For the first time, the program will be available in all 46 South Carolina counties. All eligible seniors will have access to fresh fruits and vegetables, not just those in rural or urban areas.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - June 27th 2022

SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCDCOG rolls out vanpool service for local businesses

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG) is working to help Lowcountry businesses manage rising gas prices and limited parking in the area by providing the Lowcountry Go Vanpool Service. “As more people move into Charleston,” BCDCOG’s vanpool coordinator Courtney Cherry said, “it’s getting heavier on the traffic side. So, we’re […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

Kiawah Island Finds First Bobcat Den Of 2022

Kiawah Island’s first bobcat den of 2022 has been found. On April 12, the Town’s biologists, Jim Jordan and Aaron Given collared bobcat 550, an adult female, alongside her den with two male kittens near 25 Ocean Course Dr. During the past month, bobcat 550’s collar has stopped...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC

