Eulalio Diaz Jr. got a life-changing call eight days ago. It was his turn to be the on-duty judge for traffic and small claims court in Uvalde, Texas. Now, the county is so small that the on-duty judge also acts as the coroner. And when a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, that job fell to Diaz.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO