Wichita, KS

Emily Henry on her next ‘beach read’ for book lovers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor Emily Henry is no stranger to the publishing world, but the release of her seventh and most anticipated novel has been one of her greatest surprises. Book Lovers follows Nora,...

Marie Claire

#ReadWithMC Reviews 'Book Lovers'

Last summer, Emily Henry wrote the romcom so many of us packed away in our beach bags, tucked into our suitcases, and dog-earred by the pool. People We Meet on Vacation was a Number One New York Times best-seller in 2021, and it has racked up nearly half a million ratings on GoodReads. To say Henry's newest romcom was highly anticipated—and had huge shoes to fill—is an understatement.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

The Con Artists by Luke Healy review – a beautifully observed masterpiece

I might as well come come straight to the point: The Con Artists by Luke Healy is my favourite graphic novel of the year so far, and to be honest, it might just be among my favourite comics ever. I’ve already read it twice, yet still I feel that I could go back to it again some time quite soon. Healy is one of those very noticing artists, and the great pleasure of his deeply satisfying fourth book, which is about an old friendship that will shortly curdle, lies in small things: little details you may not notice the first time around; ambiguities that nag away at you. Then again, even on a first reading, it’s a stand-out: so funny and melancholy, so knowing and true. Frank and Giorgio, the two men at the heart of it, are brilliant, vivid creations, and the passive-aggressive scratchiness between them is so beautifully observed. It isn’t hard at all to imagine such frenemies as the stars of some future film or TV series, though personally I would be quite content if Healy would only give them another outing between hard covers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Charlie Chaplin’s Granddaughter Kiera, 39, Sizzles In Black Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Kiera Chaplin gave her own spin on “black and white” film when she attended the Chopard Loves Cinema dinner at the Hotel Martinez on Saturday (May 21), part of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Kiera, 39, wore a black glittery gown that featured a cutout slit that gave her some seductive cleavage. She paired the look with a silvery clutch, which matched her glittery earrings. The granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin — who bore a strong family resemblance to her grandfather and grandmother, Oona O’Neill — completed the outfit with a pair of gold pumps.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby audiobook review – startling candour

H — annah Gadsby’s memoir begins, in typically contrary fashion, with the epilogue. Here the self-styled “stand-up performance artist” discusses the runaway hit that was her 2018 show, Nanette, a visceral, soul-baring work that pushed at the boundaries of comedy and, thanks to a Netflix special, turned her into a global sensation. She recalls turning up to the Netflix Emmys party where her most pressing thought was: “What kind of monster would choose a white carpet for an outdoor event?” There she was summoned for an audience withJennifer Aniston, who confided she hadn’t watched Nanette but she was sure she would love it when she did. Gadsby asked, “But what if you hate it?”, at which Aniston patted her hand reassuringly and replied: “I won’t tell you.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Adams in ‘The Glass Menagerie’: Theater Review

Amy Adams makes a rare stage appearance, and her first in London, as Amanda Wingfield, the domineering, showboating, delusional matriarch of Tennessee Williams’ semi-autobiographical memory play, The Glass Menagerie. It might seem that the character was tailor-made for the formidable, multiple Oscar-nominated Adams, who is so often adept in the fertile zone between folly, frailty and darkness. And yet, while offering a perfectly charming performance in Jeremy Herrin’s West End revival, she surprisingly fails to find any edge to it. Whether this is a symptom or the cause of a slightly underwhelming production is difficult to judge; by all accounts the...
MOVIES
CNN

'Fire Island' updates Jane Austen as a gay rom-com without much spark

The long trip to the screen behind "Fire Island," a gay rom-com loosely adapted from Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice," may be more interesting than the movie. Developed for the since-defunct Quibi (RIP), the project shifted from the originally planned "quick bite" format to a film making its debut on Hulu, but it still feels like less than a full meal.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

The Best Jane Austen Movie and TV Adaptations Ever: ‘Clueless,’ ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ and More

As Jane Austen once said, “A lady’s imagination is very rapid,” and so, it’s quite important to keep it preoccupied with ingenious movies and series. What could be better than watching a program inspired by Austen’s greatest works? In June 2021, Netflix announced the upcoming production of The Netherfield Girls, starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, which has been […]
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pam & Tommy’ Production Designer on Building That Grand Mansion

Click here to read the full article. Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” takes audiences back to sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll in 1990s Los Angeles. It was a pre-9/11 world, when “the internet hasn’t robbed us of our privacy,” points out production designer Ethan Tobman. “The rest of the world adores us and wants to be us. This was also a time where being famous meant you were famous, and a billion people watched ‘Baywatch’ every week.” That fame belonged to Pamela Anderson Lee (Lily James), whose star ascends as husband Tommy Lee’s (Sebastian Stan) wanes post-sex tape. “This all plays...
TV SERIES

