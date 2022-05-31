ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

THE PERFECT CHAMPS

By Bill Haufe
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAjFC_0fwPZ11w00

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Anthony DeMaio scored four first-half goals for his fifth hat trick in his last six games, Logan McNaney made 17 saves to be named the NCAA Tournament’s most outstanding player and top-seeded Maryland completed a perfect season by holding off Cornell 9-7 on Monday to win the men’s lacrosse title.

Maryland (18-0) set an NCAA record for most wins in a season without a loss, becoming the first undefeated team since Virginia in 2006. The Terps are 33-1 in the last two seasons, with the lone loss coming in the 2021 championship against the Cavaliers.

“All I wanted to do was see these kids not crying this year,” Maryland coach John Tillman said. “Last year to see the tears, I feel so bad for guys like Nick Grill or Jared Bernhardt and the all the seniors last year that didn’t get this chance. Our guys were focused all year long and I give them a lot of credit.”

Maryland ended the first quarter on a 4-0 run, with three straight goals from DeMaio during a span of 2:09, and the Terps led 7-2 at halftime. Maryland scored two goals in 42 seconds to open the second half for a 9-2 lead, but the Terps went scoreless for the last 27 minutes as Cornell battled back.

The Big Red scored four unanswered goals to get within 9-6 with 7:27 left in the fourth. John Piatelli, the nation’s scoring leader, scored with 35.3 seconds remaining to set a Cornell record with 66 goals, but Maryland won the faceoff before running out the clock.

It’s Maryland’s fourth title in program history.

Logan Wisnauskas had two goals and two assists to become the first Terp to record 100 points in a single season, breaking Bernhardt’s record of 99 last season.

Cornell (14-5), the No. 7 seed, was looking for its first title since 1977 — in front of an announced crowd of 22,184.

Ivy League freshman of the year CJ Kirst opened the scoring midway through the first quarter and he also scored early in the second for his 55th of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy League#Cavaliers#Ap#The Ncaa Tournament#Cornell#The Big Red
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
315
Followers
418
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy