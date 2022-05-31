ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Cannabis home delivery slated to begin in Connecticut

By Kimberly James
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Home delivery to Connecticut cannabis consumers is one step closer to reality as the lottery for delivery licenses closed last week. "Delivery service is one of the license types now available in Connecticut as part of the new adult-use program," Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director at the Connecticut...

Rent crisis rising for small businesses in Massachusetts

(The Center Square) – Nearly half of small businesses in Massachusetts are having trouble paying their rent, a new study by Alignable shows. Alignable, an online network company for small businesses that helps with lead generation, prospecting, offering referrals and relationships, conducted a survey with 5,321 small businesses in the United States from May 7-31.
Connecticut Brand Continues Expansion Efforts

Up ‘n Down (UND) Rock and Bourbon, distributed by Brescome Barton, continued to add new accounts and thank existing accounts as brand founders toured on-premise venues. The only rock and bourbon in distribution in the U.S., Up n’ Down uses honey, figs, bark, orange zest, bitters and rock candy to create its unique flavor profile, and has a mash bill of corn 75%, rye 21% and barley malt 4%, making it an official Rock and Bourbon. The brand celebrates its one-year anniversary in June and launched two additional expressions, Pumpkin Mash and Colonel’s Cut 118 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey, in the fall of 2021. “The birch and fig rock and bourbon flavor profile makes for fun, delicious cocktails that are extremely refreshing, such as the Secretariat, made with UND, mint, lemon juice and ginger ale, at Mezzo Grille, Middletown; the Nightrider at the Marlborough Tavern, made with UND, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur, tuaca and a lemon twist; the Teemu Selanne Up n’ Down Bourbon or the Sherbet-Rooibus Iced Tea from Zohara in West Hartford and so many more,” said Co-founder Sam Dziecol, who along with UND owner and co-founder Justin Morales, have grown the brand, newly launching in Massachusetts. “The support shown to Up ‘n Down from the hospitality industry has hit me in the feels. Our community is one of the most unique, wonderful and diverse examples of real humans I have had the pleasure to know. Always there through all the ups and downs,” said Morales.
Connecticut Sees Growing Demands for New Gun Safety Measures

State and local leaders across Connecticut are demanding something be done following the recent tragedies in Tulsa, Uvalde, Buffalo and elsewhere. On Thursday in South Windsor, people prayed and wore orange – a color meant to raise awareness about gun violence. Many were heartbroken following several recent mass shootings...
Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
COVID-19: CDC Recommends Wearing Masks Indoors In These CT Counties

Mask mandates in Connecticut are being eased by federal health officials following the surge of new infections in early spring. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidance on mask-wearing to concentrate on COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity, and newly reported infections, leaving most of the state permitted to ditch their facial coverings.
GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES CONNECTICUT RECEIVES CREDIT RATING UPGRADE FROM S&P

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he has received notification that the credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) is raising Connecticut’s general obligation bond outlook from stable to positive. Governor Lamont said, “Building on last year’s credit rating increase, this improved outlook further demonstrates...
Everything you need to know about cannabis in Conn.

(WTNH) – Recreational marijuana became legalized in Connecticut in 2021, but there are some milestones coming in 2022. Last year, the Connecticut state legislature legalized cannabis for residents who are 21 and older. News 8 is breaking down everything you need to know. How much marijuana can you have on you? According to the bill, […]
Ensuring Caregivers of the Elderly Enjoy a Care-Free Vacation

Caring for an aging parent or loved one can be a difficult responsibility. According to the Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 report, more than one in five Americans are acting as a caregiver to a loved one. Many times, family members take on this critical role at the expense of their own financial and physical wellbeing. Independent homecare agency Assisted Living Services, Inc (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport, Connecticut is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the State.
Blumenthal pushes for federal law against illegal drug sales on social media

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is urging federal action against the spread of illegal drug purchases through social media apps. Connecticut health officials found that teens and young adults have used social media platforms, such as Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok, to buy illegal drugs, like fentanyl. Financial apps, such as CashApp, are also allegedly used to make those purchases.
Chip’s Announces Sudden Closure of 2 of Their Connecticut Restaurants

I just read a social media post from one of my favorite breakfast spots that is really bad news for pancake lovers in the Greater Hartford area. Chip's Family Restaurant, which had 5 locations across Connecticut, has just announced on their social media that they have permanently closed two of their restaurants, effective immediately. The first Chip's that has just shut down was located at 99 Executive Boulevard in Southington. I can hear the groans ESPN employees, yes, this was the Chip's right off of Exit 31 of I-84.
Connecticut to Require Consent for Unconscious Pelvic Exams

A bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Ned Lamont places Connecticut among more than a dozen states that have recently enacted policies requiring health care providers to seek a patient’s consent before conducting pelvic examinations on unconscious or sedated patients. The policy, which was passed unanimously this year by both...
Governor Lamont announces the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now open

HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the application period for the 2022 Connecticut Child Tax Rebate is now open. The rebate, which was created as part of the budget bill that the governor signed into law last month, provides taxpayers with a state tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. Any Connecticut resident who claimed at least one dependent child 18 years old or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return may be eligible.
GOP candidates for Illinois governor discuss tax plans

(The Center Square) – The six candidates running for the Republican nomination for governor laid out what they would do to help ease the burden on Illinois taxpayers. Illinois has some of the highest taxes in the nation, including among the highest property taxes. During a debate hosted by...
