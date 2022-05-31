New LIRR terminal officially named "Grand Central Madison"

Kick off your summer early with the kids at an exciting festival or carnival in or near NYC this month! We've rounded up the best upcoming festivals, carnivals and fairs New York has to offer this June throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Westchester, Rockland and Long Island!
A podcaster and well-known Democratic Socialist from Astoria has thrown the progressive wing of the Democratic party into disarray by announcing she plans to run for the District 59 seat in the state Senate. Nomiki Konst announced Tuesday on “The Majority Report” talk show—a daily political podcast–that she plans to...
A street in Yonkers is now marked with a sign honoring Rita Gross Nelson, the first woman of color to serve as a patrol cop in Westchester County. As CBS2's Tony Aiello reports, she made history and made a difference in countless lives.
Winding its way through a dozen neighborhoods across Brooklyn and Queens is a 14-mile freight rail corridor. From above, this forested right-of-way makes the shape of a backwards letter C as it curves from its terminus in Bay Ridge through southeast Brooklyn and up into Jackson Heights, Queens. While proposals to reuse and modernize this quiet section of railway have existed for decades, the idea has recently gained more traction with the backing of Governor Hochul and the January 2022 release of the MTA’s feasibility study for the so-called Interborough Express.
NEW YORK (AP) — The police agency that patrols New York City’s main bus terminal has agreed to stop sending plainclothes officers into its public bathrooms to try and catch people propositioning strangers for sex. Activists have criticized those sting operations as a discriminatory relic of an era of crackdowns predominantly aimed at gay men. […]
John Catsimatidis is beginning to redevelop some of his own properties, including a one-story commercial building in Chelsea. Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group filed plans for a 76,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 280 Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood, Crain’s reported. The 10-story, 113-foot-tall building will include 64 residential units, community space and ground-floor retail.
We only have one chance to make a first impression, and sometimes that means calling upon the best dentist in Westchester County to make your smile reflect your sparkling personality! If you don’t already get your dental care from a cosmetic dentist in the area, finding the best DDS to handle your root canals, veneers, and dental implants can be intimidating.
Dozens of Long Island county, town and village elected officials, as well as scores of concerned suburban residents, converged for a news conference at Tobay Beach in Massapequa on May 27 to protest a bill in the state legislature (S6917C). Present at the mews conference was a broad, bipartisan contingent...
A group of elected officials are raising the alarm about potentially hazardous construction on a toxic brownfield cleanup site beside the Gowanus Canal. On Friday, May 19, Assembly Member Jo Anne Simon’s office started receiving phone calls about ongoing, unexpected pile driving at a privately owned parcel, a brownfield site at 459 Smith Street. The lot was formerly part of the larger Public Place site, where Citizens, a precursor to National Grid, manufactured gas for about a century.
A busy intersection in New Rochelle has been the scene of three different accidents recently - and it's causing safety concerns among neighbors. The intersection at Mayflower and Webster avenues is a central intersection to get from one side of New Rochelle to another. Due to its proximity to the...
There is a growing debate in Brooklyn on whether e-bikes belong in Prospect Park. They're legal under city law, but the Parks Department classifies them as vehicles, meaning they can't be used around the loop.
The Murphy administration has decided to spend $4.7 billion on the asphalt neuralgia known as the NJ Turnpike Extension, but someone needs to ask why the state would embark on a massive road project that will increase gridlock, pollution, aggravation, and the beastly bottleneck at the Holland Tunnel. No one...
A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
A brand-new terminal at LaGuardia Airport will officially open in the coming days, marking the completion of the $4 billion construction project. Terminal C will open on Saturday, June 4, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday, June 1. State officials said the opening of the new terminal also...
While big city living is fun, hectic, and thrilling, it’s sometimes nice to get out, have a breather and let loose! Whether you’re thinking about a quick little road trip to dip your toes in the ocean or looking forward to a new experience to a further destination, escaping NYC for a weekend getaway is always a great idea.
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for several people who have robbed at least three stores since May 16 — two in Brooklyn and one in Manhattan — using pepper spray as a weapon to hurt store workers. In each robbery, the masked thieves entered the store,...
