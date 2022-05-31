Sherman man hit, killed

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the Sherman man who was killed when his riding lawn mower was struck by a semi this week on Route 124. 74-year-old Darrell “Al” Sample had been mowing along the side of the highway and apparently attempted to cross the road on the mower when he was struck. State police say the driver of the semi attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid contact with the mower.

SHERMAN, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO