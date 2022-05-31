Sherman man hit, killed

The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the Sherman man who was killed when his riding lawn mower was struck by a semi this week on Route 124. 74-year-old Darrell “Al” Sample had been mowing along the side of the highway and apparently attempted to cross the road on the mower when he was struck. State police say the driver of the semi attempted to swerve but was unable to avoid contact with the mower.
A woman from Litchfield was killed Tuesday afternoon when her car struck the rear of a coach bus on Illinois Route 16 in Macoupin County. Illinois State Police say 23-year-old Grace Keeton was the driver and only person inside the vehicle when it hit the back of the bus that was stopped at County Line Road.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports a man who fled a traffic stop in Sandoval Wednesday afternoon at a high rate of speed eventually drove his car into a field and fled on foot. After a deputy attempted the traffic stop, the suspect reportedly left westbound on US 50...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people were recently arrested in connection with a retail theft that happened on Wednesday. At around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Danville Police were dispatched to the Lowe’s Store at 3636 North Vermilion Street in response to a report of a retail theft in progress and the suspects were leaving the […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a theft case. According to the Springfield Police Department’s Facebook post, home security discovered a man stealing a package near North Seventh Street and North Enos Avenue. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call the Springfield Police Department at […]
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
Three people are dead in an apparent domestic incident in Montgomery County. Authorities were called to a residence in Witt Township around 3:15 Wednesday morning and found two people dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. They were identified as 38-year-old Trista Casey and 40-year-old Michael Cunningham. Police identified Trista Casey’s ex-husband, 40-year-old Matthew Casey, as a person of interest and traced him back to his home in Nokomis. Police obtained a search warrant for the residence, but when they entered, they found Matthew Casey dead in the garage of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A Patoka man was killed in a UTV accident Tuesday morning. Illinois State Police report 35 year old Ryan A. Tune, of Patoka, was traveling southbound on 600th Street at 400th Avenue in Fayette County in a Polaris Ranger XP 1000 Tuesday around 6:30 AM. Police report Tune struck a deer in the roadway, causing the UTV to leave the roadway.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Information in the article has been corrected to reflect the accurate details of the crash. RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in McLean County. The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North. State Troopers said a […]
Bloomington Police have arrested a man in connection with a suspicious apartment fire last month. Police are seeking attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson charges against Anthony Hughlett, 43, of Gibson City. Police say investigators linked Hughlett to a fire at an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive on May 16. No one was injured in the fire.
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to an incident near Sherman and Western Avenues Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, officers were responding to a dispute between two men. One of the men stayed inside the home when the police arrived. The man eventually...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department with identifying a felony theft suspect. According to police, a man is accused of stealing a wallet from the men’s locker room at Planet Fitness located at 1756 West Wabash Avenue on April 9, between 3:30 and 4:30 […]
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police are offering more information about a traffic rash that slowed drivers on Interstate 74 for hours this week. Illinois State Police say a 48-year-old woman driving eastbound in I-74 near Exit 82 outside Peoria Tuesday afternoon inexplicably lost control of her vehicle, veering off the right shoulder of the interstate and hitting a tree.
Springfield Police are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the May 24th shooting death of Jayvon Watson. Detectives identify the suspect as 23 year old Demaro Brownlee. Yesterday members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force were able to locate and arrest Brownlee in the East St. Louis area. He was charged with a number of crimes including three counts of first degree murder.
CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
