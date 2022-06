Catch up on the latest actions taken by Round Rock City Council at its May 26 meeting. The agreement states that in return for a total of $12 million in real property improvements and business personal property invested into the city's tax base, Valex will receive up to $225,000 in incentive payments over three years. Valex will also create 75 primary jobs over five years as part of the deal.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO