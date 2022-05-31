Nectarine and blueberry crumble

A fun and easy summer recipe, this No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream is flavorful, kid-friendly and the perfect way to cool down in these warmer months!. This No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream is a super easy recipe to blend together. You don't need any special equipment like an ice cream maker. The hardest part it waiting for it to set up! But trust me, it is worth the wait. Super creamy and filled with fresh strawberries, this is a great summer recipe to enjoy with the family. Kids can also help make this recipe because it is just that easy and I love when we can get kids in the kitchen to help! If you are an ice cream and strawberry lover, you have to make this No-Churn Strawberry Ice Cream recipe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO