ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinson County, GA

Mama June Secretly Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud

KTVB
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMama June is married! The 42-year-old reality star tied the knot with Justin Stroud, 34, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23, the Deputy Court Clerk in Wilkinson County confirms to ET. The Sun was the first to report the news. The pair's nuptials came the same month that...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
County
Wilkinson County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Power 102.9 NoCo

People Laugh at Young Thug Asking to Use Bathroom During Court Hearing, Judge Tells Them to Stop – Watch

Young Thug was denied bail during a recent bond motion, but one of the viral moments of the whole court hearing came when the rapper asked to use the bathroom. For hours yesterday (June 2), Young Thug appeared in court from the Cobb County Jail in Georgia via closed-circuit video. The livestream was made available by Atlanta's 11Alive News. During the hearing, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, attempted to convince Judge Ural D. Glanville that Thugger should be granted bond. The court hearing lasted for over four hours, with the rapper sitting in a small room staring at a screen the entire time, and only talking for a couple brief moments during the entire process. At one point late in the day, Thug couldn't help but request to relieve himself.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy